It's the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $32. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in 4 colors (Midnight Black pictured).
- Sold by Bidallies via eBay with a 30-day satisfaction guarantee.
- 5.8" 2960x1440 Super AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 8-core processor (2.35GHz quad + 1.9GHz quad)
- 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage
- 12MP rear and 8MP front cameras
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Model: SM-G950
-
Published 46 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Save on 8 unlocked phones rebuilt by Samsung engineers and refreshed with a brand new charger and accessories. Shop Now at Samsung
- These phones are backed by a 12-month Samsung warranty.
It's $250 less than what you'd pay at Target. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- dual-SIM
- 108MP camera resolution
- 6.9" AMOLED display
- Model: SA-G985FDBLK
That's a savings of up to $610 off list and within $15 of the best starting price we've seen for this model. Shop Now at Samsung
- Choose your device from the drop-down menu to see the item's trade in value (up to $610).
- You'll get 2 months of Youtube premium and 6 months Spotify premium free with this purchase.
- Students, military, first responders, etc. may also be eligible for further discounts via the Samsung Discount Program.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon SM8150 2.8GHz octa-core processor
- 6.3" 2280x1080 AMOLED touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB storage
- 12MP rear camera & 10MP front camera
- 802.11ac wireless
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Samsung S Pen stylus
That's $10 under last month's mention and a savings of $350 off list. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- It's available in several colors (Cosmic Gray pictured).
- Exynos 990 Octa-Core CPU
- 6.2" 3200 x 1400 AMOLED 2X display
- GSM / 4G LTE Wireless Connectivity
- 10MP front camera; 12MP rear, 64MP telephoto, 12MP ultra wide
- Model: SM-G980FD
Save $200 when you purchase this phone on a 24-month payment plan. Plus get $20 off the $40 activation fee. Credits will be spread out over the 24-month period. Buy Now at Verizon Wireless
- 3.3" 720x1280 display
- 8-core 4 x 1.4GHz + 4 x 1.1GHz processor
- 3GB RAM & 32GB internal storage
- 12MP rear camera, 8 MP front camera
- Android 8.1 Oreo
- Model: PVG100GSVWQ
That's $150 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2.2GHz 8-core processor
- 6.3" 2520x1080 touchscreen LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB internal storage
- 12MP rear camera & 12MP front camera
- Android 9.0 (Pie); Android One
Save as much as $100 on future app and in-app purchases. Shop Now at Amazon
- 100 Amazon coins are worth $1
Shop the best iPhone and Android phones at deep discounts for Cyber Monday. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
- $300 off iPhone 11
- $400 off Galaxy S20+ plus another $300 off when you buy 2
- Phones for $15/mo or less
Save on a range of electronics, small appliances, TVs, gaming accessories, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Dell 27" IPS LED FHD FreeSync Monitor (SE2719HR) for $119.99 (low by $20).
It's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black/Active Gold and in limited sizes in
Legend Ink/White.
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
That's $45 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- In Black
- Sold by Shoebacca via eBay
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
It's $100 under list price. Buy Now at Samsung
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync variable refresh
- 4ms response time
- HDMI
- Model: UJ590
Save on a selection of Samsung monitors with prices starting at $149.99. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Samsung 27" 1080p Curved LED Gaming Monitor for $149.99 (low by $27).
That's $60 less than buying it from Samsung directly. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- AMD FreeSync adaptive refresh
- HDMI
- Model: LF24T350FHNXZA
It's $15 under list and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 100MB/s read and 90MB/s write speeds
- Model: MB-ME256HA/AM
