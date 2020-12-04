New
Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB Smartphone
$170
It's the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $32. Buy Now at eBay

  • Available in 4 colors (Midnight Black pictured).
  • Sold by Bidallies via eBay with a 30-day satisfaction guarantee.
  • 5.8" 2960x1440 Super AMOLED touchscreen LCD
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 8-core processor (2.35GHz quad + 1.9GHz quad)
  • 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage
  • 12MP rear and 8MP front cameras
  • Android 7.0 (Nougat)
  • Model: SM-G950
