eBay · 41 mins ago
Refurb Samsung Galaxy S6 32GB Verizon Android Phone
$85
free shipping

It's largely unavailable elsewhere but generally over $100. (It's also within $10 of the best price we've seen for it.) Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by bidallies via eBay
  • No warranty information is provided.
  • In Black or White
Features
  • Exynos 2.1GHz 4+4 core processor
  • Super AMOLED display
  • 3GB RAM & 32GB internal storage
  • 16MP rear camera & 5MP front-facing camera
  • 4K video recording at 30fps
  • Android 5.0 OS (Lollipop)
  • Model: SM-G920
