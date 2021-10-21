That's a savings of $300 and the best price we could find. You'll pay at least $200 more for the unlocked version elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Quickshipelectronics via eBay.
- In Cloud Navy.
- triple rear camera (12MP & 8MP resolution, 32MP front)
- 6.5" Super AMOLED screen
- Android 10
- Snapdragon 865 octa-core processor
- Model: SM-G781UZBATMB
Published 30 min ago
Popularity: 4/5
That's a $15 drop from our mention yesterday, and the best price we could find for a refurb (without an LCD shadow or other screen defect) by $200. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bidallies via eBay.
- A 1-year comprehensive Allstate warranty applies.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core 2.8GHz processor
- 6.4" QHD 2960x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen w/ Gorilla Glass 5
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- Dual 12MP rear cameras & 8-MP front camera
- WiFi 5 & Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Model: SM-N960UZSAXAA
That's a $30 drop from our mention last week and the best price we've seen. (Samsung direct charges $450 for a refurb.)
Update: Headline corrected. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 1-year warranty from Allstate.
- Available in several colors (Prism Blue pictured).
- Sold by Phone Caller via eBay.
It's $169 less than the best price we could find for an unlocked model. Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by Boost Mobile via eBay
- 4GB RAM
- 15W fast charging
- 6.5” HD+ Infinity-V display
- 48MP main camera & 13MP front camera
- Model: SM-A326UZKUXAA
That's $86 under the best price we could find elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Royalty Electronics via eBay.
- Exynos 9810 Octa 8-Core (2.7GHz quad + 1.8GHz quad) processor
- 6.4" 2960x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen w/ Gorilla Glass 5
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- dual 12MP rear cameras & 8MP front camera
- WiFi 5 & Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Model: SM-N960U
Save on 11 different Motorola smart phones. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Unlocked Motorola Razr 5G 256GB Foldable Smartphone for $799.99 ($224 off list and the best price we've seen).
Pre-order the just-announced Google Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 pro and get a pair of Google Pixel Bud A Wireless headphones for free. That's a savings of $100.
It's expected to release on October 28. Buy Now at Target
- Google Pixel 6 128GB Smartphone for $599 (256GB for $699)
- Google Pixel 6 Pro 128GB Smartphone for $899 (256GB for $999)
It's the lowest price we could find by $80 for the phone alone. Buy Now at Amazon
- Android 10 OS
- 8GB RAM, 128GB storage
- Front 24MP wide selfie camera
- 6.81" 2400x1080 IPS LCD display
- Quad camera system (64MP/12MP/2MP/2MP)
- Snapdragon 765G chipset and octa-core processor
- Model: TA-1243-BL
It's the second-best price we've seen for this phone. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by qualitycellz via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor
- 6.3" 2960x1440 OLED touchscreen
- 12.2MP rear camera, 8MP front
- water resistant
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: G013C
Apply coupon code "ADIDASFALL25OFF" to get these for $19 less than other 3rd-party sellers. They're sold out at most major stores. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
- In Old Gold.
Save on a selection of saws and drills. Shop Now at eBay
- These items are certified refurbished and backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb DeWalt 20V 1/4" 3-Speed Impact Driver (No Battery) for $82 in cart ($28 less than buying it new elsewhere).
Save on a range of new and refurbished iPhones, Samsung Galaxy models, LGs, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Refurb Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB GSM Phone for $414.95 (low by $27).
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
Coupon code "ADIDASFALL25OFF" may not be the catchiest, but it does drop prices on orders of $40 or more in a hurry. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured are the adidas Men's / Women's Fluidflash Shoes for $45 after coupon (low by $40).
That's at least $25 less than you'd pay at several other major retailers. Buy Now at Amazon
Save $1,000 off list price. Buy Now at Samsung
- 2.2 channel system
- compact short throw
- 2,200-lumens of brightness
- Model: SP-LSP7TFAXZA
Take advantage of Samsung's discount programs for first responders, military members, teachers, students, government workers, and more, with savings of up to 30% off. Plus, these discounts combine with many deals on the site for even further savings. Shop Now at Samsung
- Some programs may require additional verification of your program affiliation during purchase.
That's $5 under our mention from two weeks ago, and the best price we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
- In several colors (Midnight Black pictured).
- A 1-year Allstate warranty applies.
- Sold by bidallies via eBay.
- Qualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845
- 5.8" AMOLED Always-On display
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Model: SM-G960U
