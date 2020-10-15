New
B&H Photo Video · 8 mins ago
Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S20 Dual-SIM 128GB Android Smartphone
$660 $1,000
free shipping

That's a savings of $340. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • Exynos 990 Octa-Core CPU
  • 6.2" 3200 x 1400 AMOLED 2X display
  • GSM / 4G LTE Wireless Connectivity
  • 10MP front camera; 12MP rear, 64MP telephoto, 12MP ultra wide
  • Model: SM-G980FD
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 8 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Android Phones B&H Photo Video Samsung
Unlocked GSM Android Smartphone
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
B&H Photo Video 34% -- $660 Buy Now