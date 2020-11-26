New
Open-Box Samsung Galaxy S20 5G UW 128GB Android Smartphone for Verizon
$450 $899
That's $50 under our October mention and $125 less than what Samsung charges for a factory-sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay

  • In Cosmic Gray.
  • Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
  • A 1-year Quick Ship Electronics warranty applies.
  • 2.8GHz Snapdragon 865 Octa-Core CPU
  • 6.2" 2400x1080 AMOLED display
  • 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD
  • 10MP front camera, 64MP rear camera
  • Android 10
  • Model: SMG981VZAV
