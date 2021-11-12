Apply coupon code "SAVE10REFURB" to get the best price we could find for a refurbished unit by $372 and the best price we've seen without a trade in. Buy Now at eBay
- In Cloud Blue or Cosmic Black.
- Sold by Cellfeee via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon SM8250 8-core CPU
- 6.7" 3200 x 1400 AMOLED 2X Display
- 12GB RAM, 128GB internal storage
- Android 10 OS
- Model: SM-G986UZKAXAA
Coupon code "SAVE10REFURB" cuts it to $57 below our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen in any condition. (It's the best price we could find for a refurb by $92.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Cellfeee via eBay.
- A 1-year Allstate warranty applies.
- 6.4" 3040x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 16-megapixel rear camera & 10-megapixel front camera
- Iris scanner & fingerprint reader
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: SM-G975UZKAXAA
That's the best we've seen for this phone new and unlocked – it's $110 less than Samsung charges for a refurb. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by diamond.wireless via eBay.
- Exynos 9810 Octa 8-Core (2.7GHz quad + 1.8GHz quad) processor
- 6.4" 2960x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen w/ Gorilla Glass 5
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- dual 12MP rear cameras & 8MP front camera
- WiFi 5 & Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Model: SM-N960U
That's $20 under our July mention, the best we've seen, and a $30 low today. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Silver or Gray.
- A 90-day warranty applies.
- Sold by emb-phones via eBay.
- 5.8" 2960x1440 Super AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 8-core processor (2.35GHz quad + 1.9GHz quad)
- 4GB RAM & 64GB internal storage
- 12MP rear and 8MP front cameras
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Model: SM-G950UZKAXAA
Apply code "SAVE10REFURB" to drop the price $136 below our mention in August and get the best price we've seen. You'll pay $350 for a refurb from Samsung. Buy Now at eBay
- This item is covered by a 1-year Allstate warranty.
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 8-core 2.85GHz processor
- 5.8" 1080x2280 AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 16MP / 12MP rear dual camera array
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: SMG970U
Save on a small selection of Motorola phones with prices starting at $180. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Unlocked Motorola Moto G Power 64GB Android Smartphone for $179.99 ($70 off).
Shop a wide variety of refurbished models. Plus, coupon code "SAVE10REFURB" makes for deals starting at around $17, and beats our mention from a few days ago that didn't include the extra discount from the coupon. Shop Now at eBay
- A 1-year Allstate comprehensive warranty applies to most items.
- Pictured is the Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S9 64GB Smartphone for $125.27 ($355 off list).
Choose from six models, and prices start at $180. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Unlocked Motorola Moto Edge 5G 256GB Android Phone (2020) for $399.99 (most charge $500+).
Apply code "SAVE10REFURB" to drop the price $32 below our June mention and get the best deal we've seen. You'll pay around $950 for a new model. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bidallies via eBay.
- Available in Aurora Black or Moroccan Blue.
- A 1-year Allstate warranty applies.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 1.7GHz octa-core processor
- GSM 850
- 6GB + 64GB storage
- 6.25" 3120 x 1440 OLED resolution
- 8MP/5MP front cameras
- 12MP/16MP back camera array
- Model: V405UA
Discounts on over 200 items to update cabinet and drawer storage. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Rev-A-Shelf 5WB2-0922CR-1 9" x 22" 2-Tier Cabinet Pull Out Wire Basket for $104.99 ($55 off).
- Sold by several vendors via eBay.
You'd pay $15 more direct from the brand. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
- In Light Grey Heather.
It's $50 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by wholesale_connection via eBay
- radio tuner, digital tuner, karaoke
- digital coaxial RCA, USB
On this buy two get one free offer, you're saving $7 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by maxxilano via eBay
- In several colors (White pictured)
Shop a selection of Smart TVs from 50" to 86". Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Samsung Q60A Series QN70Q60AAVXZA 70" 4K QLED UHD Smart TV for $997.99 ($352 off).
Save $150 off list price. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
- HDR
- Bixby voice assistant
- 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: UN70TU6985FXZA
It's just over $100 off and at Amazon's all-time best price. Buy Now at Amazon
- suitable for tile, vinyl, laminate, and hardwood
- up to 100 mins of cleaning per charge
- multiple cleaning modes
- Model: VR20T6001MW
That's the best price we could find by $80. Buy Now at Walmart
- 10.4" 2000x1200 display
- Exynos 9611 8-core CPU
- 3GB RAM & 32GB storage
- Android Q OS
- Model: SM-T500NZABXAR
