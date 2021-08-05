Samsung Galaxy S10+ 128GB GSM Android Smartphone for $270
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10+ 128GB GSM Android Smartphone
$270 $850
free shipping

That's $160 less than you'd pay for a new one elsewhere (and $80 less than you'd pay for a refurb direct from Samsung). Buy Now at eBay

  • A 90-day warranty applies, although it's not clear who backs it.
  • Sold by Cellfeee via eBay.
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 2.73GHz octa-core processor
  • 6.4" 3040x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen LCD
  • 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
  • 16MP rear camera & 10MP front camera
  • Iris scanner & fingerprint reader
  • 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
  • Android 9.0 (Pie)
  • Model: SM-G975U
