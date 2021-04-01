New
Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note10+ Dual-SIM 256GB GSM Smartphone
$620 $1,100
  • This model is a Latin America variant but is LTE compatible with U.S. GSM carriers like AT&T and T-Mobile.
  • Available in Aura Black.
Features
  • 6.8" 1440x3040 AMOLED touchscreen
  • Exynos 9825 8-core CPU
  • 12GB RAM, 256GB internal storage
  • rear quadruple-camera array (16MP ultra-wide, 12MP wide, 12MP telephoto, & DepthVision cameras), 10MP front camera
  • 4K UHD video capture at up to 60 fps (front & rear cameras)
  • Android 9.0 Pie
  • built-in S-Pen stylus
  • Model: SM-N975FD256BK
