It's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- This model is a Latin America variant but is LTE compatible with U.S. GSM carriers like AT&T and T-Mobile.
- Available in Aura Black.
- 6.8" 1440x3040 AMOLED touchscreen
- Exynos 9825 8-core CPU
- 12GB RAM, 256GB internal storage
- rear quadruple-camera array (16MP ultra-wide, 12MP wide, 12MP telephoto, & DepthVision cameras), 10MP front camera
- 4K UHD video capture at up to 60 fps (front & rear cameras)
- Android 9.0 Pie
- built-in S-Pen stylus
- Model: SM-N975FD256BK
Published 43 min ago
Popularity: 3/5
Get up $1,000 in cash back when you trade in your old device. (You'd pay $1,800 elsewhere.) A wide range of devices fetch hundreds back. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- Click on "Get Started" under "Trade in and save" and follow the instructions on the subsequent page to get this deal.
- Trade-in value varies by traded-in model/condition.
- Available in Mystic Black or Mystic Bronze.
- facial recognition
- 7.6" /6.2" flex displays
- fingerprint sensor
- 12MP camera; 10MP selfie camera
- Snapdragon 865 octa-core processor
- Model: SM-F916U
That's the best price we could find today by $100. It's $10 under our mention from December and the lowest price we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
- 8-core processor
- 12GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- 6.8" 1440x3040 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 12MP camera
- Model: SM-N975U
That's $200 off and the best we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus 1.8GHz to 3GHz octa-core processor
- 6.5" 1080x2400 touchscreen
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 64MP/12MP/12MP triple rear camera w/ telephoto, wide & ultra-wide lenses
- 10MP front camera
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 10
- Model: SM-N981UZNAXAA
Add to the cart to make this $90 under our December mention, lowest price we've seen for a new one without a trade-in, and the best price we could find today by $500. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Aura Black.
- Also available in Aura White for the same price in cart. (Search "254741317811" to find it.)
- Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
- 8-core processor
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- 6.3" AMOLED touchscreen
- 16MP camera
- Model: SM-N970U
Save on six refurbished unlocked phones, outfitted with new chargers and headphones by Samsung. Shop Now at Samsung
- These phones come with a 1-year Samsung warranty.
- Prices start from $220 when you trade in a qualifying item.
Take an extra $10 off used smartphones sitewide with coupon code "10OFFSITEWIDE". After coupon, the iPhone 7 starts at
$108 $132, iPhone 11 Pro Max (pictured) from $676, Google Pixel 4 XL from $283, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 from $390, and more. Shop Now at Glyde
- A 3-month warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
Save on the latest flagship Galaxy phones and Galaxy watches, as well as earlier generations, in new, refurb, and open-box condition. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the open-box Samsung Galaxy A51 128GB Verizon Smartphone for $239 ($160 under factory-sealed unlocked model).
Save at least $500 off the list price on a selection of Unlocked Galaxy Note10 smartphones. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Microsoft Store via eBay.
Save on a variety of Apple devices including laptops, tablets, watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- pictured is the Apple MacBook Air i5 13.3" Laptop (Early 2020) for $999 ($100 low).
That's about the same price most vendors charge for the camera and lens alone. You'll pay around $134 for the accessories if purchased separately. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- EOS 80D DSLR camera body
- EF-S 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 IS STM lens
- SanDisk Extreme Pro 64GB UHS-I SDXC memory card
- Ruggard Journey 44 DSLR shoulder bag
- Corel PaintShop Pro 2021 Ultimate for PC
- Model: 1263C005 Kit
That's the lowest price we've seen for this model. Most stores charge $839 or more. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-1035G7 1.2GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.5" 2256x1504 PixelSense touch display
- 8GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: VGY-00001
It's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Intel Core i5-8257U 1.4GHz Coffee Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- USB-C Thunderbolt 3, DisplayPort, HDMI
- MacOS 10.15 (Catalina)
- Model: MXK32LL/A
That's $34 less than you'd pay for a new one.
Update: It's now $245.99. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Deal Parade via eBay.
- A 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty applies.
- 3440x1440 resolution
- 4ms response time
- AMD FreeSync variable refresh
- 1 DisplayPort & 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: LS34J552WQNXZA
That's $20 under our December mention and the best price we could find now by $118. Buy Now at Costco
- Non-members pay a 5% surcharge. (Not a member? See offer below.)
- Available in White.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 1500R curvature
- 4ms response time
- 2,500:1 contrast ratio
- Model: LU32R591CWNXZA
- UPC: 887276350561
That's $560 off list and is tied with the lowest price we've seen. (Our mention from last June was the same price for a new one, although it required a trade-in.) Buy Now at eBay
- Available in several colors (Prism Blue pictured).
- Sold by Cellfeee via eBay.
- A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- 6.1" 3040x1440 AMOLED display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 2.8GHz dual-core processor
- 8GB RAM
- triple rear-camera array w/ 16MP ultra-wide, 12MP dual-pixel wide-angle, and 12MP 2x telephoto lenses
- Android OS
- Model: G973U
Save $580 off list price when you choose monthly payments. Buy Now at Verizon Wireless
- Available in several colors (Cloud Navy pictured).
- Plus, get $20 off your activation fee when you order online.
