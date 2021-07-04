Samsung Galaxy Note10+ 256GB Android Phone for $400
eBay · 1 hr ago
Used Samsung Galaxy Note10+ 512GB Android Phone
$400 $1,100
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Amazing-Wireless via eBay.
  • No warranty information is provided.
  • 8-core processor
  • 12GB RAM, 512GB SSD
  • 6.8" 1440x3040 Super AMOLED touchscreen
  • 12MP camera
  • Model: SM-N975UZKEXAA
  • Published 1 hr ago
