Samsung Galaxy Note10+ 256GB Android Phone for $400

That's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Amazing-Wireless via eBay.
- No warranty information is provided.
- 8-core processor
- 12GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- 6.8" 1440x3040 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 12MP camera
- Model: SM-N975UZKEXAA
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
That's the best price we could find for a refurb by $94. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by amazing-wireless via eBay.
- No warranty information is provided.
- Octa-core processor (2 x 2.73GHz Mongoose M4, 2 x 2.4GHz Cortex-A75, and 4 x 1.9GHz Cortex-A55)
- 6.8" 1440x 3040 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 12GB RAM, 512GB storage
- 12MP Wide, 12MP 2x Zoom, 16MP Ultra Wide
- Android 9.0 (Pie) OS
- Samsung S Pen stylus
- Model: SMN975UZKEXAA
That's $5 under last week's refurb mention, the best we've seen in any condition, and $575 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by bidallies via eBay.
- No warranty information is provided.
- In several colors (Midnight Black pictured).
- Qualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845
- 5.8" AMOLED Always-On display
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Model: SM-G960U
That's half what you'd pay at Samsung direct, a buck over our open-box mention from last month and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Available in Silver or Black.
- Instant Savings prices are valid for Sam's Club members only. (Not a member? See offer below.)
- Qualcomm MSM8917 Snapdragon 425 1.4GHz quad-core processor
- 8" 1280x800 touchscreen LCD
- 2GB RAM & 16GB storage
- 8MP rear and 5MP front cameras
- 802.11n wireless & Bluetooth 4.2
- Unclear which version of Android is loaded
- Model: SM-T290NZSCXAR
That's $401 less than you'd pay for a new one in a sealed package from Verizon. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
- A 1-year warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- Available in Black.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 octa-core 2.8GHz + 2.4GHz + 1.8GHz processor
- 6.7" 1080x2400 AMOLED touchscreen
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 64MP & 10MP cameras
- Android 11 OS
- Model: SMG996UZKV
Save on nine refurbished Samsung phones. Shop Now at Samsung
- These phones come with a 1-year Samsung warranty.
- Prices start from $175 when you trade in a qualifying item.
Save $360 off list price. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available in Black/White or Just Black.
- Snapdragon 835 2.4+1.9 GHz octa-core CPU
- 6.0" 2880x1440 OLED display
- 4GB RAM & 128GB storage
- rear 12.2MP camera
- front 8MP camera
- Android 8.0 Oreo
- Model: GA00138-US
That is about $561 below what you'd pay for a new one and the best price we've seen for this phone in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
- No warranty information is provided. These items are considered "B stock" and may have some scratches and/or scuffs.
- Available in Aurora Black or Platinum Gray.
- Sold by bidallies via Amazon.
- 6.1" 1440x3120 P-OLED display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8-core CPU
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 8MP front camera with TOF 3D sensor & dual 12MP and 16MP rear cameras
- Android 9.0 (Pie) OS
- Model: LMG820UM1
That's a huge savings. You'll pay $350 direct from Motorola. Shop Now at Verizon
- Requires a new line of service. Bill credits will be spread out over 24-months ($22.91/mo.).
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor
- 48MP main sensor and quad pixel camera; 16MP front
- 6.7" CinemaVision display (1080 x 2520)
- side fingerprint reader
- Android 10
Take an extra 15% off Certified Refurb Bose headphones, speakers, and subwoofers. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- These are certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Bose Solo 5 TV Sound System for $113.90 after in-cart discount ($86 off list).
Whether you're shopping for the perfect father's day gift or on the hunt for a new phone, we've rounded up some of this week's hottest electronics deals from eBay. Shop Now
- Offered by Various 3rd Party Sellers via eBay.
Add four to your cart to see the price drop automatically to $29.97. That's a savings of $10 off list and a good price for four such t-shirts. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by sevencapital via eBay
- available in several colors (White pictured)
It's the lowest price we could find by $21.
Update: It's now $119.99. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Spreetail via eBay.
- Pool pump is sold separately.
- measures 8.5-ft. x 6-ft.
- rust-resistant
- includes repair kit
- Model: 17818
Coupon code "DNEWS451621" cuts it to $2 under the best price we could find for a used one. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- This is a case only and does not include the earbuds.
That's $2 under our November mention and the lowest price we've seen. It's the best price we could find today by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- adapter
- up to 100MB/s read and 30MB/s write speeds
- Model: MB-MJ64GA/AM
- UPC: 887276260372
Save on a selection of over 40 washers and dryers. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung WV60M9900AV/A5 6.0-Cu. Ft. Smart Washer with Flexwash for $1,299 ($700 off).
It's $1,451 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by five-star-buy via eBay.
- Tizen smart TV interface with voice control and Android/Apple Airplay wireless support
- 100" to 130" screen size support
- Bluetooth headphone support
- HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG
- 40W 4.2-channel audio
- 3 HDMI ports and USB
- Model: SP-LSP9TFAXZA
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|63%
|--
|$400
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register