Coupon code "SAVE10REFURB" drops the price to $20 less than our mention from a few days ago, and the best price we've seen. It's also a low today for a refurb by $220. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in several colors (Midnight Black pictured).
- A 1-year comprehensive Allstate warranty applies.
- Sold by Bidallies via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core 2.8GHz processor
- 6.4" QHD 2960x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen w/ Gorilla Glass 5
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- Dual 12MP rear cameras & 8-MP front camera
- WiFi 5 & Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Model: SM-N960UZSAXAA
You'd pay over $250 or more for a refurb model elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by bobcat_wireless via eBay.
- A 1-year Allstate warranty applies.
- In White Sprint.
- Verizon locked for $199
- Cricket locked for $199
- AT&T locked for $209
- GSM unlocked for $209
- C Spire + unlocked for $209
- Metro + unlocked for $209
- Boost + unlocked for $209
- TracFone + unlocked for $209
- Straight Talk AT&T Towers for $209
- Straight Talk Verizon Towers for $209
- Sprint + Unlocked for $209
- Verizon + Unlocked for $209
- Factory Unlocked for $214
- AT& T + Unlocked for $214
- T-Mobile + Unlocked for $214
Apply code "SAVE10REFURB" to drop the price $136 below our mention in August and get the best price we've seen. You'll pay $350 for a refurb from Samsung. Buy Now at eBay
- This item is covered by a 1-year Allstate warranty.
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 8-core 2.85GHz processor
- 5.8" 1080x2280 AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 16MP / 12MP rear dual camera array
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: SMG970U
That's the best we've seen for this phone new and unlocked – it's $110 less than Samsung charges for a refurb. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by diamond.wireless via eBay.
- Exynos 9810 Octa 8-Core (2.7GHz quad + 1.8GHz quad) processor
- 6.4" 2960x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen w/ Gorilla Glass 5
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- dual 12MP rear cameras & 8MP front camera
- WiFi 5 & Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Model: SM-N960U
That's a low by $105 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- A 1-year Allstate warranty applies.
- Sold by bidallies via eBay.
- In several colors (Midnight Black pictured).
- Qualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845
- 5.8" AMOLED Always-On display
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Model: SM-G960U
Save on a small selection of Motorola phones with prices starting at $180. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Unlocked Motorola Moto G Power 64GB Android Smartphone for $179.99 ($70 off).
Shop a wide variety of refurbished models with deals starting at around $19. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S9 64GB Smartphone for $139.19 ($341 less than new direct from Samsung).
- A 1-year Allstate comprehensive warranty applies to most items.
Choose from six models, and prices start at $180. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Unlocked Motorola Moto Edge 5G 256GB Android Phone (2020) for $399.99 (most charge $500+).
It's the lowest price we could find by $80 for the phone alone. Buy Now at Amazon
- Android 10 OS
- 8GB RAM, 128GB storage
- Front 24MP wide selfie camera
- 6.81" 2400x1080 IPS LCD display
- Quad camera system (64MP/12MP/2MP/2MP)
- Snapdragon 765G chipset and octa-core processor
- Model: TA-1243-BL
Discounts on over 200 items to update cabinet and drawer storage. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Rev-A-Shelf 5WB2-0922CR-1 9" x 22" 2-Tier Cabinet Pull Out Wire Basket for $104.99 ($55 off).
- Sold by several vendors via eBay.
You'd pay $15 more direct from the brand. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
- In Light Grey Heather.
It's $50 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by wholesale_connection via eBay
- radio tuner, digital tuner, karaoke
- digital coaxial RCA, USB
Coupon code "SAVE10REFURB" takes an extra 10% off thousands of refurbished phones, from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, and more. Plus, these are specifically phones that have the "eBay refurbished" label, so all come with a warranty. (Check individual product pages.) Shop Now at eBay
- $100 max. discount.
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
- Pictured is the Refurb Unlocked Apple iPhone X 256GB GSM Smartphone for $287.95 after coupon (low by $192, and the best price we've seen in any condition).
Save on laptops from $129, TVs from $380, cell phones from $69, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Pictured is the Samsung 34" 3,440x1,440 Freesync Ultrawide Gaming Monitor for $279 (low by $79).
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders $35 or more ship free.
Save $150 off list price. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
- HDR
- Bixby voice assistant
- 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: UN70TU6985FXZA
It's just over $100 off and at Amazon's all-time best price. Buy Now at Amazon
- suitable for tile, vinyl, laminate, and hardwood
- up to 100 mins of cleaning per charge
- multiple cleaning modes
- Model: VR20T6001MW
That's the best price we could find by $80. Buy Now at Walmart
- 10.4" 2000x1200 display
- Exynos 9611 8-core CPU
- 3GB RAM & 32GB storage
- Android Q OS
- Model: SM-T500NZABXAR
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|10%
|$200 (exp 1 wk ago)
|$180
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register