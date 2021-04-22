New
Samsung · 45 mins ago
Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 5G 20 128GB Android Smartphone
$900 $1,000
free shipping

That's a saving of $100 off the list price. Plus, you'll receive a $100 credit towards accessories, 2 free months of YouTube Premium, and 6 free months of SiriusXM. You must choose No Trade In to get this offer. Buy Now at Samsung

  • Available in several colors (Bronze pictured).
  • Alternately, trade-in an eligible phone to receive up to $500 in credits and a $25 credit towards accessories. Prices start at $499.
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus 1.8GHz to 3GHz octa-core processor
  • 6.5" 1080x2400 touchscreen
  • 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
  • 64MP/12MP/12MP triple rear camera w/ telephoto, wide & ultra-wide lenses
  • 10MP front camera
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • Android 10
  • Model: SM-N981UZNAXAA
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 20 128GB Android Smartphone
$800 $1,000
free shipping

That's $200 off and the best we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon

  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus 1.8GHz to 3GHz octa-core processor
  • 6.5" 1080x2400 touchscreen
  • 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
  • 64MP/12MP/12MP triple rear camera w/ telephoto, wide & ultra-wide lenses
  • 10MP front camera
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • Android 10
  • Model: SM-N981UZNAXAA
