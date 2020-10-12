New
eBay · 26 mins ago
Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 10 256GB Android Phone
$550 $950
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $396. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
Features
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon SM8150 2.8GHz octa-core processor
  • 6.3" 2280x1080 AMOLED touchscreen display
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB storage
  • 12MP rear camera & 10MP front camera
  • 802.11ac wireless
  • Android 9.0 (Pie)
  • Samsung S Pen stylus
  • Model: SMN970UZKAXAA
  • Published 26 min ago
