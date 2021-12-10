That's the lowest price we could find by $200. Buy Now at Samsung
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i5-10210U 1.60GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 3840x2160 (4K) touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Chrome OS
- functions as a laptop or a tablet
- Model: XE930QCA-K01US
- UPC: 887276400099
It's $51 under our April mention and a savings of $91 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's available in Fiesta Red or Mercury Grey.
- Intel Celeron 5205U 1.90GHz Comet Lake dual-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) Touch QLED display
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
- Chrome OS
- Model: XE530QDA-KA2US
- UPC: 887276534886
That's $129 less than you'd pay for a new one. If you can ignore it being the Price of the Beast. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by DealParade via eBay.
- Intel Core i7-10510U 1.8GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: NP930XCJ-K01US
- UPC: 887276413105
It's $500 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- 11th Generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 1.2GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) AMOLED touch display
- 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD
- Windows 11
- Model: NP950QDB-KB1US/NP950QDB-KB3US
That's the best price we could find by $200. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay
- Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920 x 1080 AMOLED touchscreen display
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: NP930QDB-KE1US
Apply coupon code "MERRY14W" for a savings of $380 off list. That's $50 under our mention from a week ago and $478 less than Lenovo's eBay storefront. Buy Now at Lenovo
- AMD 3015e Processor 1.2GHz dual-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 64GB eMMC storage
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 82N9S00A00
That's $100 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Note: The typecover is not included with this device, but can be purchased separately.
- Intel Core m3-8100Y 1.1GHz Amber Lake Y dual-core CPU
- 10.5" 1920x1280 (1280p) touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 64GB SSD
- Windows Home 10 in S mode
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: STV-00001
That's $200 off and one of the least expensive 11th-gen Intel laptops we've seen. Buy Now at Target
- It's available for in-store pickup only and stock / availability varies by ZIP code.
- 11th-generation Intel Core i3-1125G4 2.0GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 IPS micro-edge display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Model: 14-dq2031tg
Save on 270 configurations. Prices start at $399. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 11th-Gen. i4 14" Laptop for $999 ($1,460 off).
Save up to $3,500 on 65", 75", or 85" Neo 8K QLED TVs. Shop Now at Samsung
Save on a range of options, starting from $1,169. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung 11.4-cu. ft. Bespoke Flex Column Refrigerator for $2230.40 ($868 off)
Once only available for Samsung device owners, Samsung TV Plus is now available for (mostly) all via app, Chromecast casting, or website. While it may not stack up to paid services and original content, it's free, it's widely available, and an easy way to add more variety to your streaming menu. Shop Now at Samsung
- The streaming website can be found here.
- Channels may vary depending on location.
- Select channels in 4K. (Full list of channels here.)
- No subscription, credit card, or account required.
Shop a selection over 30 washers and 30 dryers in a variety of sizes and options. Shop Now at Samsung
That's a low by $8 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- 100 MB/s read and write speed
- Model: MB-MJ128GA/AM
- UPC: 887276260129
That's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync variable refresh
- DisplayPort and 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: LU28E570DS/ZA
It's $15 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- transfer speeds of up to 130MB/s
- Model: MB-ME256KA/AM
- UPC: 887276545868
It's $3 under our mention from three weeks ago and an all-time price low. It's also $3 under what you would pay direct from Samsung. Buy Now at Amazon
- Make sure your phone is compatible.
- Use with a Galaxy smartphone running Android 8.0 or higher & RAM 2.0GB above.
- (Not for use with iOS.)
It's $278 under list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- Crystal clarity. Vivid color: Experience superior picture quality and fully expansive color, contrast and depth with the 4K AMOLED touchscreen display to take your work and play to the next level.
- Split-second productivity: Boot up in as fast as 6 seconds and hit the ground running. Get ample storage with 256GB SSD and work, play and multitask seamlessly.
- Stroke of genius: Take notes, sketch ideas and edit documents easily and accurately with the built-in pen that fits seamlessly into Galaxy Chromebooks ultra-slim design.
- Speedy. Simple. Secure: Chrome OS is the speedy, simple and secure operating system that powers Chromebooks. It is designed to feel intuitive and helpful every step of the way. It comes with the Google Assistant which helps you multitask and control smart devices. Plus, with apps from the Google Play Store, you can get work done, watch your favorite shows or play your favorite games.
- A better way to Wi-Fi: Unlock network speeds up to 3x1 faster than previous generation Wi-Fi. Download music, movies and more in seconds backed by Intels high-performance wireless hardware.
- More space for what matters. Get Google One with 200GB of cloud storage for 12 months when you purchase a new Samsung Chromebook. Enjoy plenty of space for all your files, photos, and more. Redeem offer until 1/31/22
- Model: XE930QCA-K01US
- UPC: 887276400099
It's $314 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
Sign In or Register