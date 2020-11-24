Thanks to the flat $20 trade-in credit available for most headphones, this is the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Samsung
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- 3 mics
- quick charge
- 2-way dynamic speakers
- 11 hour playtime, 22 hours with charging case
- Model: SM-R175NZKAXAR
Published 25 min ago
That's the best price we've seen and $20 less than Amazon's (and other major retailers') price. Buy Now at Samsung
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- Choose your audio device from the drop-down menu.
- Students, military, first responders, etc. may also be eligible for further discounts via the Samsung Discount Program.
It's the best price we could find by $6, and $32 less than you'd pay for a factory-sealed set. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Cellfeee via eBay.
- Built-in noise isolation and cancellation
- Ambient mode
- Android and iOS compatible
- auto sync mode
- wireless charging case
- Model: SMR170NZWAXAR
It's the best price we could find by $4, although most stores charge at least $170. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available at this price in Mystic Black or Mystic White.
- 12mm speakers and bass duct
- active noise cancellation
- Bixby smart assistant
- Bluetooth 5
- built-in mic
- Model: SM-R180NZKAXAR
That's $49 less than what you'd pay for these sold separately elsewhere. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- In several colors (Black pictured)
- 12mm speakers and bass duct
- active noise cancellation
- Bixby smart assistant
- Bluetooth 5
- built-in mic
- charging pad: reversible Type C power input port
- Model: SM-R180NZKAXAR
Save on Macbooks, iPads, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
That's $112 off and tied with a Prime Day deal as the best ever price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- They're available in Blue or Black.
- up to 35 hours of battery
- NFC one-touch
- noise cancellation mode
- ambient mode
- Model: WHCH710N/L
Shop over 100 items including sound bars from $179, speakers from $189, headphones from $199, and more. Shop Now at Abt
- Pictured is the Klipsch 5.1.2 Dolby Atmos Home Theater Speaker System Package for $1,249 ($1,096 off).
Save on brands like Sony, iJoy, Bose and more. Shop Now at Amazon
Shop smart watches, earbuds, tablets, TVs, and appliances. (See some offer below.) Shop Now at Samsung
- up to $1800 off 4K QLED TVs
- up to 35% on washers
- $40 off Galaxy Buds+
- $60 off Galaxy Watch3 BT
- Galaxy Note 20 5G from $250 w/ eligible trade-in
That's $155 under last month's mention and a $285 low today. Buy Now at Samsung
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G quad-core processor
- 6.7" 2400 x 1080 AMOLED display
- 6GB RAM, 128GB storage
- 64MP rear camera, 32MP front camera
- Bluetooth, Wi-Fi
- Android 10
- Model: SM-A716UZKNXAA
Save on a variety of kitchen and laundry appliances. Shop Now at Samsung
- Up to 50% off floor care.
- 35% off Samsung AirDresser.
- Up to 35% off ranges or washers.
- Up to 30% off refrigerators or dishwashers.
- Extra 10% off 4 or more appliances
Save on a range of models with sizes from 32" to 85". Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung 58" Class Q60T 4K QLED UHD HDR Smart TV (2020) for $699.99 ($200 off)
Save on over 950 items, with prices from
$113 $128. Shop Now at Amazon
That's $220 off and the cheapest Samsung 70" 4K TV we've ever seen. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR 10+
- Smart TV apps
- 2 HDMI ports, USB port
- Model: UN70TU6980FXZA
It's $15 under list and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 100MB/s read and 90MB/s write speeds
- Model: MB-ME256HA/AM
It's $100 under list price. Buy Now at Samsung
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync variable refresh
- 4ms response time
- HDMI
- Model: UJ590
