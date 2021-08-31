Samsung Galaxy Buds+ True Wireless In-Ear Headphones for $59
eBay · 58 mins ago
Certified Refurb Samsung Galaxy Buds+ True Wireless In-Ear Headphones
$59 $150
free shipping

Apply coupon code "SAVE15LABORDAY" to get this price. It's $41 less than what you'd pay for them new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Samsung via eBay
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate
  • 3 mics
  • quick charge
  • 2-way dynamic speakers
  • 11 hour playtime, 22 hours with charging case
  • Model: SM-R175NZKAXAR
  • Code "SAVE15LABORDAY"
  • Expires 9/7/2021
    Published 58 min ago
Samsung Galaxy Buds+ True Wireless In-Ear Headphones for $99
Amazon · 3 mos ago
Samsung Galaxy Buds+ True Wireless In-Ear Headphones
$99 $150
free shipping

It's $51 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon

  • 3 mics
  • quick charge
  • 2-way dynamic speakers
  • 11 hour playtime, 22 hours with charging case
  • Model: SM-R175NZKAXAR
  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 60% -- $59 Buy Now
Amazon 33% $100 (exp 3 mos ago) $99 Check Price
Samsung   $90 (exp 9 mos ago) -- Check Price
Sam's Club   $100 (exp 9 mos ago) -- Check Price