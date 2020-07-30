You'd pay $50 more for these new elsewhere. Buy Now at Best Buy
- A 90-day Samsung warranty applies.
- built-in mic
- up to 13 hours' runtime
- Model: GSRF-SM-R170NZKAXAR
It's $10 under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the lowest in-stock price we could find today by $40.) Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by Sobeonline1 via eBay.
- 2-way dynamic speakers
- 3 mics
- 11 hour playtime, 22 hours with charging case
- quick charge
- Model: SM-R175
That's the best price we could find by $64. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available in Black or Blue
- 10.7mm drivers
- 5Hz to 35kHz frequency response
- up to 7 hours of playback
- Model: ATH-CKR55BT
That's a savings of $780 off list and the first discount we've seen on this newly-released phone. Buy Now at Samsung
- Requires a new line activation and purchase via a 30-month installment plan with eligible unlimited wireless service. (You'll receive the discount as a bill credit of $26 per month; credits start within 3 bills, and you will receive catch-up credits once bill credits start.)
- Available in Mirror Purple.
- 6.7" 2636x1080 Infinity Flex dynamic AMOLED display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ 8-core processor
- 8GB RAM & 256GB internal storage
- dual 12MP rear cameras, 10MP front camera, & 4K HDR video recording
- Android 10 OS
That's a $100 drop in the last three weeks and the best price we've seen. It's a great chance to trade-in and save on this first Galaxy branded chromebook and also score over $60 in freebies. Buy Now at Samsung
- Includes Google Stadia Pro 3-Month Free Trial. ($29.97 value)
- Also includes Google One with 200GB of storage across Drive, Gmail and Photos for 12-Months. ($35.88 value)
- It's available in Fiesta Red or Mercury Gray.
- Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
Trade in your old device and get up to $410 off this phone, dropping the price to as low as $339.99. (Most major retailers and wireless providers charge the full $750 retail price.) Shop Now at Samsung
- The trade-in discount will vary by your device and ranges from $115 to $410. Only select Samsung, Apple, and Google phones are elgiible.
- It's available unlocked or for various wireless carriers.
- 6.1" 3040x1440 AMOLED display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 2.8GHz dual-core processor
- 8GB RAM
- triple rear-camera array w/ 16MP ultra-wide, 12MP dual-pixel wide-angle, and 12MP 2x telephoto lenses
- Android 9 OS
- Model: SM-G973UZKAXAA
On top to the potential $500 in savings, you will also receive a free 1-year Postmates Unlimited subscription, $25 Postmates credit, $50 Galaxy Store credit, 6 months of Spotify Premium free, and 4 months of Youtube Premium for free. Shop Now at Samsung
- Choose an eligible phone for trade-in. (up to $500 off).
- Final prices are the same whether you choose to pay it off or select a device payment plan.
- If your trade-in is an older phone or has a cracked screen you can still qualify for up to $350 off.
- 6.9" WQHD+ AMOLED 120Hz display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon SM8250 8-core CPU
- 128GB internal storage
- 108MP rear camera with 100x digital zoom
- Android 10 OS
