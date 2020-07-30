New
Ends Today
Best Buy · 1 hr ago
Refurb Samsung Galaxy Buds True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds
$60 $130
free shipping

You'd pay $50 more for these new elsewhere. Buy Now at Best Buy

Tips
  • A 90-day Samsung warranty applies.
Features
  • built-in mic
  • up to 13 hours' runtime
  • Model: GSRF-SM-R170NZKAXAR
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 18 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Headphones Best Buy Samsung
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Expired Offers

expired
eBay · 4 mos ago
Refurb Samsung Galaxy Buds True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds
$60 $130
free shipping

That's $53 less than what you'd pay for them new elsewhere.

Update: The price has increased to $59.99. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Best Buy via eBay
  • A 90-day warranty applies, although it's unclear who backs it
Features
  • built-in mic
  • up to 13 hours' runtime
  • Model: GSRF-SM-R170NZKAXAR
↑ less
Buy Now