New
Samsung · 10 mins ago
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Wireless Earphones
$120 w/ audio device trade-in $170
free shipping

That's the best price we've seen and $20 less than Amazon's (and other major retailers') price. Buy Now at Samsung

Tips
  • Available in several colors (Black pictured).
  • Choose your audio device from the drop-down menu.
  • Students, military, first responders, etc. may also be eligible for further discounts via the Samsung Discount Program.
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 10 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Headphones Samsung Samsung
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Samsung 29% -- $120 Buy Now