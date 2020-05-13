Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Samsung Galaxy Book Tab i5 12" 128GB Tablet for Verizon
$480 $800
free shipping

That's $320 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • No warranty information is provided.
  • A keyboard is not included.
Features
  • 7th Gen Intel Core i5-7200U Kaby Lake 2.5GHz dual core CPU
  • 12" 2160x1440 touchscreen display
  • 4GB memory
  • 128GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home
  • Model: SM-W720NTKBXAR
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Tablets eBay Samsung
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register