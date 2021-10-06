It's the lowest price we could find by $150. Buy Now at Samsung
- 11th Generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 1.2GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) touch display
- 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: NP950XDB-KE5US
Published 26 min ago
Save on everything from laptops, mice, keyboards, desktops, gaming chairs, and more. Many items have further discounts on their individual pages, via coupon codes. Shop Now at Newegg
- Pictured is the Kitcom TKL RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $37.99 ($20 off).
That's the lowest price we could find by $222. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Opt for in-store pickup to get this price.
- 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 1.7GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD
- 17.3" 1600x900 HD+ display
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 82H90010US
That's a savings of $380 off list price. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- It's backed by a 30-day warranty.
- Intel Core i5-2520M 3.2GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core CPU
- 14.1" widescreen LCD display
- 4GB RAM and 320GB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro
Apply coupon code "LIKENEWFALL15" to save $287 off list price, and make it the best price we've seen.
Update: The specs have been corrected. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i3-1005G1 1.2GHz Ice Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366 x 768 LED display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81WE0016US
Save from $100 to $1,000 off with prices starting at $1,399.99. Shop Now at Samsung
- Available in 50", 65", 75", and 85" sizes.
Save up to $300 off list, plus, you can choose your preferred bezel color at no extra charge -- about a $76 value. Sizes and prices are listed below. Shop Now at Samsung
- 32" TV for $529.99 ($70 off)
- 43" for $949.99 ($50 off)
- 50" TV for $1,199.99 ($100 off)
- 55" TV for $1,399.99 ($100 off)
- 65" TV for $1,799.99 ($200 off)
- 75" TV for $2,699.99 ($300 off)
These models are marked up to 29% off. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung 28-cu. ft. Large Capacity 3-Door French Door Refrigerator for $2,519 ($280 off).
Save on phones, tablets, laptops, and more. See some of the offers available below. Shop Now at Samsung
- 15% off Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ plus free earbuds.
- Up to $300 of computing bundles.
- 30% off Samsung Care+.
- Pictured is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 11" Tablet from
$179.99$229.99.
That's a $15 drop from our mention yesterday, and the best price we could find for a refurb (without an LCD shadow or other screen defect) by $200. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bidallies via eBay.
- A 1-year comprehensive Allstate warranty applies.
- Exynos 9810 Octa 8-Core (2.7GHz quad + 1.8GHz quad) processor
- 6.4" QHD 2960x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen w/ Gorilla Glass 5
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- Dual 12MP rear cameras & 8-MP front camera
- WiFi 5 & Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Model: SM-N960UZSAXAA
It's a $20 drop from our May mention of an open-box unit and you'd pay $155 more for a refurb directly from Samsung (without a trade-in). Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Royalty Electronics via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon SM8150 2.8GHz octa-core processor
- 6.3" 2280x1080 AMOLED touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB storage
- 12MP rear camera & 10MP front camera
- 802.11ac wireless
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Samsung S Pen stylus
- Model: SMN970UZKAXAA
It's the lowest price we could find by $306 and it's the best price we've seen in any condition with any carrier (without requiring a trade-in). Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Quick Ship Electronics.
- 7.6" Infinity Flex display
- S Pen
- IPX8 water resistant
It's $169 less than the best price we could find for an unlocked model. Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by Boost Mobile via eBay
- 4GB RAM
- 15W fast charging
- 6.5” HD+ Infinity-V display
- 48MP main camera & 13MP front camera
- Model: SM-A326UZKUXAA
