That's $129 less than you'd pay for a new one. If you can ignore it being the Price of the Beast. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by DealParade via eBay.
- Intel Core i7-10510U 1.8GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: NP930XCJ-K01US
- UPC: 887276413105
-
Published 47 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
That's the best price we could find by $200. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920 x 1080 AMOLED touch display
- 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: NP950QDB-KB2US/NP950QDB-KB4US
Save on 6 models, with prices starting from $120 and ranging up to $870. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Samsung Chromebook 3 Intel Celeron 11.6" Laptop w/ 4GB RAM for $119.99 (low by $13 for refurb).
- A 90-day Samsung warranty applies to all items.
It's $51 under our April mention and a savings of $91 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's available in Fiesta Red or Mercury Grey.
- Intel Celeron 5205U 1.90GHz Comet Lake dual-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) Touch QLED display
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
- Chrome OS
- Model: XE530QDA-KA2US
- UPC: 887276534886
That's a $100 drop since our last mention and the best price we've seen. For comparison, Walmart charges $300 more. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- In Mercury Gray or Fiesta Red.
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i5-10210U 1.60GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 3840x2160 (4K) touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Chrome OS
- functions as a laptop or a tablet
- Model: XE930QCA-K01US
- UPC: 887276400099
Save up to 60% off over 20 configurations. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Dell Vostro 3510 11th-Gen. i5 15.6" Laptop for $549 ($564 off).
That's a $51 drop from our mention from three days ago, and the lowest price we could find by $31. Most stores charge $549 or more. Buy Now at Staples
- For the vast majority of people, this $499 Staples offer will be the best deal, but note that Micro Center offers it in Ice Blue for $450. For the Micro Center deal, you have to reserve it online, then pay for it in store.
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 Ice Lake 1GHz quad-core CPU
- 12.4" 1536x1024 PixelSense touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
- Model: THH-00001
That's a $130 drop in the last five days ago and a savings of $250 off list. Buy Now at Staples
- Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD display
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: 82FG0163US
Save on a huge selection of laptops and desktop computers from HP, Lenovo, Microsoft, Dell, Asus, and more. Shop Now at Staples
- HP 11th-Gen i5 17.3" Laptop w/ 512GB SSD pictured for $590 ($110 off).
This is a great sale if you need to stock up on T-shirts, shorts, joggers, or jackets. Orders over $40 will drop by 30% in cart. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
- Pictured is the adidas Men's Essentials 3-Stripes Tricot Track Jacket. You can buy one for $25 or two for $35 (which would be half the original price for two.)
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
Discounts on over 200 items to update cabinet and drawer storage. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Rev-A-Shelf 5WB2-0922CR-1 9" x 22" 2-Tier Cabinet Pull Out Wire Basket for $104.99 ($55 off).
- Sold by several vendors via eBay.
On this buy two get one free offer, you're saving $7 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by maxxilano via eBay
- In several colors (White pictured)
Save up to $3,500 on 65", 75", or 85" Neo 8K QLED TVs. Shop Now at Samsung
Shop a selection of Smart TVs from 50" to 86". Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Samsung Q60A Series QN70Q60AAVXZA 70" 4K QLED UHD Smart TV for $997.99 ($352 off).
It's a 50% savings off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- 366-lb. weight capacity
- measures 27" x 14.2" x 28.1"
- Model: WE402NW/A3
Save $150 off list price. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
- HDR
- Bixby voice assistant
- 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: UN70TU6985FXZA
More Offers
It's $336 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- QLED DISPLAY - Stream, browse, and experience brilliant detail with the magic of QLED which touts virtually 100% color volume and stays vibrant even in direct sunlight
- POWERHOUSE PROCESSOR - Enjoy minimal lag, near-instantaneous startup, and 512GB of memory with the formidable 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor
- LONG-LASTING BATTERY - Work and stream to your hearts content thanks to the fast-charging battery that lasts up to 22 hours
- WIRELESS POWERSHARE - Keep the charging going strong now that the trackpad charges your other wireless-compatible devices right on its surface
- ELEVATED EXPERIENCE - The Galaxy Book Ions slim design elevates the keyboard as you tilt the screen, creating a more comfortable angle for typing and navigating
- WI-FI 6 - Download content in seconds with network speeds up to 3x faster than previous generation Wi-Fi
- WINDOWS 10 HOME OS - Built-in and ready to go, Windows most powerful operating system features all the familiar programs you know and love
- SOUND BY AKG - Bring your content to life with layers of rich, textured sound that perfectly complements the brilliant QLED screen
- SMART AND SECURE - Improved security features now backed by Windows Hello means you can trust the important things will stay safe
- THUNDERBOLT PORT - Have access to one Thunderbolt 3 ports and two USB 3.0 ports
- Model: NP930XCJ-K01US
- UPC: 887276413105
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|44%
|--
|$666
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|28%
|$864 (exp 6 days ago)
|$864
|Check Price
|Walmart
|$867 (exp 1 wk ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register