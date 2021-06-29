Samsung Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha 11th-Gen. i7 13.3" QLED 2-in-1 Touch Laptop for $900
eBay · 1 hr ago
Samsung Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha 11th-Gen. i7 13.3" QLED 2-in-1 Touch Laptop
$900 $1,050
free shipping

That's $150 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
  • 11th-gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
  • 13.3" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) QLED Touch LCD display
  • 16GB RAM; 512GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • functions as a tablet or laptop
  • Model: NP730QDA-KA1US
