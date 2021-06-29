Samsung Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha 11th-Gen. i7 13.3" QLED 2-in-1 Touch Laptop for $900

That's $150 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- 11th-gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) QLED Touch LCD display
- 16GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- functions as a tablet or laptop
- Model: NP730QDA-KA1US
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 2/5
Apply coupon code "2021JUNEDEAL1" to save on a variety of configurations. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code.
- Excludes clearance items.
- All refurb Dell products are backed by a 100-day Dell warranty.
Save $139 off the list price. Buy Now at Dell Home
- AMD Ryzen 3 3250U 2.6GHz dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit in S mode
That's a savings of $189 off the list price. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 11th-gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB NVMe SSD
- Intel Iris Xe graphics
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
That's $50 under what Microsoft charges direct. Most stores charge $649 or more.
Update: It's now $569. Buy Now at Amazon
- 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 Ice Lake 1GHz quad-core CPU
- 12.4" 1536x1024 PixelSense touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
- Model: THH-00024
Whether you're shopping for the perfect father's day gift or on the hunt for a new phone, we've rounded up some of this week's hottest electronics deals from eBay. Shop Now
- Offered by Various 3rd Party Sellers via eBay.
It's $20 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by PUMA via eBay
- available in Olive/Black
Add four to your cart to see the price drop automatically to $29.97. That's a savings of $10 off list and a good price for four such t-shirts. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by sevencapital via eBay
- available in several colors (White pictured)
You'd pay $476 more for a factory-sealed chair from Herman Miller direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Grey.
- A 10-year warranty is provided.
- Sold by Madison Seating via eBay.
- adjustable arms
- adjustable lumbar support
- AirWeave suspension
It's the lowest price we could find by $75. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Awesome Black.
- temporarily out of stock but can still be ordered at this price today.
- 4GB RAM
- 15W fast charging
- 6.5” HD+ Infinity-V display
- 48MP main camera & 13MP front camera
- Model: SM-A326UZKUXAA
Save on 2020 and 2021 versions in a range of screen sizes from 32" up to 75". Prices start at $530. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung The Frame 32" QLED HDR Smart TV (2020) for $530 (a savings of $70).
Coupon code "DNEWS451621" cuts it to $2 under the best price we could find for a used one. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- This is a case only and does not include the earbuds.
It's $100 below our mention from a day ago and a savings of $1,000 off list. Buy Now at Samsung
- Available in Stainless Steel/Full Depth at this price. (Counter Depth is available for $100 more.)
- FlexZone drawer with adjustable divider and four different temperature settings
- WiFi and Bixby enabled
- slide-in and flip-up shelving
- Energy Star certified
- Model: RF28R7201SR/AA
