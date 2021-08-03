Samsung Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha 11th-Gen. i5 13.3" QLED Touch Laptop for $650

That's a $50 drop from our mention last month, a savings of $200 off list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.40GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) QLED Touch LCD display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- functions as a tablet or laptop
- Model: NP730QDA-KB1US
Published 25 min ago
Popularity: 0/5
It's $100 under our November mention and the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Samsung
- Available in Fiesta Red.
- It's $529 w/ eligible trade-in.
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i5-10210U 1.60GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 3840x2160 (4K) touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Chrome OS
- functions as a laptop or a tablet
- Model: XE930QCA-K01US
- UPC: 887276400099
That's the best deal we could find by $267. Buy Now at Amazon
- 10th-generation Intel Core i7-10510U Comet Lake 1.8GHz quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) QLED display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: NP930XCJ-K02US
Log in and sign up for Student Deals (free for anyone to join, link below) for maximum savings on a range of Chomebooks, Laptops, Surface and Apple devices with discounts of up to $400 off. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Be sure to log in to your My Best Buy Account, and sign up for Student Deals (related offer below). Afterwards, you should be able to clip an on-page coupon for eligible products like here.
- Additionally, you can apply the Student Deal offer in cart, like here.
- Pictured is the Apple MacBook Air M1 13.3" Laptop w/ 256GB SSD (2020) for $750 with Student discount (low by $150).
Save on laptops, desktops, peripherals, and more – you may have to use coupon codes listed with individual items. (If there's no coupon code needed, try code "EXTRAFIVE" to maybe get an extra 5% off.) Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the Lenovo Yoga 6 4th-Gen. Ryzen 13.3" 2-in-1 Laptop for $699.99 via coupon code "Back2Savings2" ($150 off).
Save on 17 models from Acer, Lenovo, MSI, and more. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Pictured is the Razer Blade 15 RZ09-03304E42-R3U1 i7 15.6" Laptop w/ 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD for $1,899 ($200 low).
It's a savings of $369 off the list price. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- Intel Core i5-2520M 3.2GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 320GB HDD
- 14.1" widescreen LCD display
- Windows 10 Pro
At $26 off list, it's the best price we found by $2 (most charge at least $40). Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black.
- Sold by The Connection 13 via eBay.
- European leather
- compatible with iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max
- Model: MHLT3ZM/A
Add four to your cart to see the price drop automatically to $29.97. That's a savings of $10 off list and a good price for four such t-shirts. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by sevencapital via eBay
- available in several colors (White pictured)
That's the lowest price we've seen in and any condition (even better than refurbished units we've listed) and about $40 less than most major retailers are charging today. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by eBay via thegreatdealz16
- 7" touchscreen LCD
- full-range speaker & 2 far-field microphones
- ambient light sensor
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: GA00516-US
Save on a range of refurb garden and power tools from Worx's own eBay store, with 2-year warranties. Shop Now at eBay
- These are certified refurbished items, each backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the certified refurb Worx 12A 14" Electric Dethatcher w/ Collection Bag for $143.99 ($8 less than new).
Once only available for Samsung device owners, Samsung TV Plus is now available for (mostly) all via app, Chromecast casting, or website. While it may not stack up to paid services and original content, it's free, it's widely available, and an easy way to add more variety to your streaming menu. Shop Now at Samsung
- The streaming website can be found here.
- Channels may vary depending on location.
- Select channels in 4K. (Full list of channels here.)
- No subscription, credit card, or account required.
That's $115 under our last mention, the best we've seen and $675 under list price today. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in several colors (Prism Blue pictured).
- Sold by Cellfeee via eBay.
- A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- 6.1" 3040x1440 AMOLED display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 2.8GHz dual-core processor
- 8GB RAM
- triple rear-camera array w/ 16MP ultra-wide, 12MP dual-pixel wide-angle, and 12MP 2x telephoto lenses
- Android OS
- Model: G973U
That's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Amazing-Wireless via eBay.
- No warranty information is provided.
- 8-core processor
- 12GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- 6.8" 1440x3040 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 12MP camera
- Model: SM-N975UZKEXAA
Save on a variety of styles and sizes with prices starting at $719. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung 28 cu. ft. 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub for
$2,519$2,429 (most charge $2,799 or more).
