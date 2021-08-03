Samsung Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha 11th-Gen. i5 13.3" QLED Touch Laptop for $650
New
eBay · 25 mins ago
Samsung Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha 11th-Gen. i5 13.3" QLED Touch Laptop
$650 $850
free shipping

That's a $50 drop from our mention last month, a savings of $200 off list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
Features
  • 11th-Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.40GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
  • 13.3" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) QLED Touch LCD display
  • 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • functions as a tablet or laptop
  • Model: NP730QDA-KB1US
All Deals Laptops eBay Samsung
Core i5 13.3 inch Touchscreen Full HD (1080p) SSD
Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 23% -- $650 Buy Now