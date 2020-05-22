Open Offer in New Tab
New
Best Buy · 1 hr ago
Samsung Galaxy Book Flex Alpha Intel Core i5 13" QLED Touchscreen Laptop
$750 $850
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $100. Buy Now at Best Buy

Features
  • Can be used as a laptop or a tablet
  • 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10210U Comet Lake 1.6GHz quad-core CPU
  • 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) touch display
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: NP730QCJ-K01US
Details
Comments
