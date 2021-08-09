Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 10th-Gen. i7 13.3" Touch 2-in-1 Laptop for $789
eBay · 57 mins ago
Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 10th-Gen. i7 13.3" Touch 2-in-1 Laptop
$789
free shipping

That's $210 under our Black Friday mention and the lowest price we could find by $561. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
  • 10th-Generation Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
  • 13.3" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD touch display
  • 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • includes S pen
  • functions as a laptop or a tablet
  • Model: NP930QCG-K01US
