Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 10th-Gen. i7 13.3" Touch 2-in-1 Laptop for $789

$210 under our Black Friday mention and the lowest price we could find by $561.
Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD touch display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- includes S pen
- functions as a laptop or a tablet
- Model: NP930QCG-K01US
the lowest price we could find by $511.
Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
- 10th-Gen Intel Core i7-10510U 1.8GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) QLED display
- 8GGB RAM; 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- trackpad doubles as a wireless charger for mobile devices
- Model: NP950XCJ-K01US
- UPC: 887276413112
$100 under our November mention and the best price we could find by $50.
- Available in Fiesta Red.
It's $529 w/ eligible trade-in.
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i5-10210U 1.60GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 3840x2160 (4K) touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Chrome OS
- functions as a laptop or a tablet
- Model: XE930QCA-K01US
- UPC: 887276400099
the best deal we could find by $267.
- 10th-generation Intel Core i7-10510U Comet Lake 1.8GHz quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) QLED display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: NP930XCJ-K02US
$50 drop from our mention last month, a savings of $200 off list, and the best price we could find.
Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.40GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) QLED Touch LCD display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- functions as a tablet or laptop
- Model: NP730QDA-KB1US
Log in and sign up for Student Deals (free for anyone to join, link below) for maximum savings on a range of Chomebooks, Laptops, Surface and Apple devices with discounts of up to $300 off.
Be sure to log in to your My Best Buy Account, and sign up for Student Deals (related offer below). Afterwards, you should be able to clip an on-page coupon for eligible products like here.
Additionally, you can apply the Student Deal offer in cart, like here.
Pictured is the Apple MacBook Air M1 13.3" Laptop w/ 256GB SSD (2020) for $750 with Student discount (low by $150).
$61 low and the best price we've ever seen.
Sold by Mac2Mall via eBay.
A 30-Day Mac2Mall warranty is provided.
- 4th Gen Intel Core i7 Haswell 2.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.4" 2880x1800 Retina IPS display
- 16GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- MacOS
- Model: MGXA2LL/A
- UPC: 099651935113
Apply coupon code "HP21BTS5" to get this deal. That's $61 under our mention from last week, $161 off list and the lowest price we could find. (It's also tied with our March mention as the second-lowest price we've seen for this configuration.) Plus, the free wireless mouse is a $16.95 value.
Upgrade to a touchscreen to your laptop for $50. Click on "Customize & Buy" to get this option.
Wireless mouse will appear in cart.
- 11th-generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) IPS display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 2J130AV_1
Save on laptops, desktops, peripherals, and more – you may have to use coupon codes listed with individual items. (If there's no coupon code needed, try code "EXTRAFIVE" to maybe get an extra 5% off.)
Pictured is the Lenovo Yoga 6 4th-Gen. Ryzen 13.3" 2-in-1 Laptop for $699.99 via coupon code "Back2Savings2" ($150 off).
$85 under list price.
sold by hypermicrosystems via eBay
- 4.3" touchscreen
- wall mount
- voice control via Alexa
at least $16 less than you'd pay elsewhere in any size.
- 5-Foot Tall Bed for $83.99
- 6.5-Foot Full Size for $85.99
- 6.4- to 6.7-Foot for $86.99
- 8-Foot Full Size for $91.99
Sold by Great Function Item via eBay.
- fully-stitched waterproof floor
- water-resistant fabric with tape-sealed seams
Add four to your cart to see the price drop automatically to $29.97. That's a savings of $10 off list and a good price for four such t-shirts.
sold by sevencapital via eBay
- available in several colors (White pictured)
Save on a range of refurb garden and power tools from Worx's own eBay store, with 2-year warranties.
These are certified refurbished items, each backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Pictured is the certified refurb Worx 12A 14" Electric Dethatcher w/ Collection Bag for $143.99 ($8 less than new).
Once only available for Samsung device owners, Samsung TV Plus is now available for (mostly) all via app, Chromecast casting, or website. While it may not stack up to paid services and original content, it's free, it's widely available, and an easy way to add more variety to your streaming menu.
- The streaming website can be found here.
Channels may vary depending on location.
Select channels in 4K. (Full list of channels here.)
No subscription, credit card, or account required.
the lowest price we could find on a refurb by $5. (It's also the best price we've seen by $135.)
Available in several colors (Prism Black pictured).
No warranty information is available.
Sold by ElectroWireless via Amazon.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 8-core 2.85GHz processor
- 5.8" 1080x2280 AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 12/16 MP dual camera & 10 MP selfie camera
- fingerprint reader
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: SMG970UZKAVZW
$39 under our May mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $150 less than most major retailers charge.)
This item is temporarily out of stock but can be ordered now at this price.
Available in several colors (Phantom Grey pictured).
- Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 Octa-Core Processor
- 6.2" 2400x1080 120Hz touchscreen
- 8K video recording
- 64MP telephoto camera, 12MP wide & ultra-wide cameras, 10MP front camera
- Android 11
- Model: SM-G991UZAAXAA
the best price we could find by $15.
Sold by Amazing-Wireless via eBay.
No warranty information is provided.
- 8-core processor
- 12GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- 6.8" 1440x3040 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 12MP camera
- Model: SM-N975UZKEXAA
