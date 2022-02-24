You'd pay $289 more for a new unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Deal Parade via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 10th Generation Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) touch display
- Windows 10 Home
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: NP930QCG-K01US
- UPC: 887276413099
Published 30 min ago
Popularity: 2/5
That's a savings of $400 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's available in Mystic Silver
- 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.40GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: NP950XDB-KA2US
That's the best deal we could find by $150. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.40GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) QLED touchscreen
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home
- functions as a tablet or laptop
- Model: NP730QDA-KB1US
That's the best price we could find by $150. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay
- 11th Generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 1.2GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) QLED touch display
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: NP730QDA-KA1US/NP730QDA-KA3US
That's $150 less than Staples charges. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 1GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC
- 12.4" 1536x1024 PixelSense Touch Display
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Model: 1ZO-00001
That's a savings of $170 off list price. Buy Now at HP
- 11th-generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366 x 768 display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home
That's $100 off list and the lowest price we could find. (For further comparison, a 1-year Microsoft 365 Personal Subscription alone costs about $70.) Buy Now at Walmart
- Available in Charcoal or Red.
- Intel Pentium Silver N5030 1.1GHz Gemini Lake Refresh quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB eMMC storage
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Microsoft 365 Personal 1-year subscription
- Model: GWTN156-11BK
That's $60 less than you'd pay for it used elsewhere (this is refurbished). Buy Now at Walmart
- A 90-day warranty applies, although it's not clear who backs it.
- Intel Pentium Silver N5030 1.1GHz Gemini Lake Refresh quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB eMMC storage
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Microsoft 365 Personal 1-year subscription
- Model: GWTN156-11BL
It's $110 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by spreetail on eBay
- 12,000 BTU output
- remote control
- Model: BMS500-AAU012-1AHXXA
That's a buck less than you'd pay at Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by americanclassicmotors via eBay
- compatible with a wide range of models, listed on product page.
- Model: 960
Get a jump on your spring gardening and home improvement with discounts on gardening and power tools. Plus, you'll get an extra $50 off your order of $200 or more. (Check out the pictured Certified Refurb WORX Aerocart 8-in1 2-Wheel Wheelbarrow for $179.70. It's about $199 new, so padding your order to $200 means anything $50 or less would essentially be free.) Shop Now at eBay
You can go back as far the iPhone 4 in this sale to get prices starting at $34.95, or opt for something more recent with the iPhone 13 mini, with deals starting from $569.95. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the refurb Apple iPhone 12 64GB Smartphone for AT&T for $494.95 ($235 less than new).
Get a 256GB phone for the price of 128GB, or a 512GB phone for the price of 256GB, plus up to a $200 gift card when you pre-order a new S22 Ultra smart phone. Buy Now at Samsung
- Requires qualifying activation.
- Get up to $900 enhanced trade-in credit with qualified models.
Get a $200 Best Buy gift card when you purchase with monthly installments, or a $100 gift card when you pay up front. (Activation required.) Shop Now at Best Buy
- Exclusions apply.
Trade in your old or damaged phone and get up to $1,000 in promo credits towards your new Samsung Galaxy smartphone. Plus, get a free memory upgrade with your purchase. For example, get the 256GB version for the price of the 128GB. Shop Now at Verizon
- Requires select Unlimited Plan.
You'd pay $80 more for this monitor new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Deal Parade via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 34" 3440x1440 (ultrawide 1440p) resolution display
- 4ms response time
- AMD FreeSync variable sync w/ 75Hz refresh rate
- 1 DisplayPort & 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: LS34J552WQNXZA
It's $251 under list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- QLED DISPLAY - Stream and browse on a gorgeous QLED touchscreen which touts virtually 100% color volume and stays vibrant even in direct sunlight
- SLIM 360 DESIGN - Seamlessly convert your ultra-slim, Royal Blue aluminum device from laptop to tablet in seconds
- POWERHOUSE PROCESSOR - Enjoy minimal lag, near-instantaneous startup, and 512GB of storage with the formidable 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor
- LONG-LASTING BATTERY - Work and stream to your hearts content thanks to the fast-charging battery that lasts up to 20 hours, made complete with Wireless PowerShares ability to charge your other wireless devices right on the trackpad
- BLUETOOTH PEN - Make your screen a canvas as you take notes, sketch, or use intuitive gestures to start slideshows or adjust volume all with the Bluetooth-enabled S Pen
- WI-FI 6 - Download content in seconds with network speeds up to 3x faster than previous generation Wi-Fi
- WINDOWS 10 HOME OS - Built-in and ready to go, Windows most powerful operating system features all the familiar programs you know and love
- SOUND BY AKG - Bring your content to life with layers of rich, textured sound that perfectly complements the brilliant QLED screen
- SMART AND SECURE - Improved security features now backed by Windows Hello means you can trust the important things will stay safe
- THUNDERBOLT PORT - Have access to two Thunderbolt 3 ports and one USB-C port
- Model: NP930QCG-K01US
- UPC: 887276413099
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|40%
|$789 (exp 5 mos ago)
|$810
|Buy Now
|Walmart
|18%
|$1156 (exp 3 mos ago)
|$1099
|Check Price
|B&H Photo Video
|$999 (exp 1 yr ago)
|--
|Check Price
|Amazon
|$1448 (exp 1 mo ago)
|--
|Check Price
