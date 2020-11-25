It's $151 less than buying it directly from Samsung. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available in Royal Blue.
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) QLED display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Bluetooth 5.0
- microSD card reader
- Model: NP930QCG-K01US
- UPC: 887276413099
-
Published 33 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
It's the lowest outright price we could find by $200. It's a significant discount for what's still basically a brand-new model. Buy Now at Amazon
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-10510U 1.80GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) QLED display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- trackpad doubles as a wireless charger for mobile devices
- Model: NP930XCJ-K01US
That's $230 off and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Costco
- Intel 3965Y 1.5GHz Kaby Lake Dual-Core CPU
- 12.2" 1920x1200 touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 64GB eMMC storage
- Chrome OS
- digital pen and bonus pouch
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: XE520QAB-K04US
That's $150 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx 1.8GHz octa-core CPU
- 13.3" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Take up to $538 off when you trade in your old phone or tablet. Plus, qualified customers can put $0 down. (It's also $38 less than last month's mention.) Shop Now at Samsung
- Requires activation with Verizon or Sprint, subject to confirmation by carrier after purchase.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx 64-bit 2.84GHz, 1.8GHz 8-core processor
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) 10-point touch TFT LCD
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, and microSD slot (up to 1TB)
- Windows 10 Home
It's a savings of $280 and matches a deal from July as the best price we've seen.
Update: It's now available for in-store pickup only. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 Ice Lake 1.0GHz quad-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (768p) native resolution LCD
- 8GB RAM; 1TB 5,400 rpm Serial ATA HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 14-ce3064st
It's $170 off and a very low price for a basic name-brand 16" laptop, especially one with Windows and a 1080p display. Buy Now at Staples
- Intel Pentium Gold 6405U 2.4GHz dual-core CPU
- 1920x1080 display
- 4GB RAM
- 1TB HD
- 802.11ac wireless
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 81WB0002US
That's $478 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 3.0GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's the best price we could find by $170. Buy Now at Best Buy
- This is only available via pickup, and only in select ZIP codes.
- Intel Celeron N3350 1.1GHz Apollo Lake dual-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) touchscreen
- 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC storage
- Chrome OS
- Model: 14-CA061DX
Save on a wide selection items including cameras, headphones, computers, hard drives, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Pictured is the Sony Alpha a6000 Mirrorless Digital Camera w/ Lens and Accessory Kit for $498 ($150 off).
Save on Macbooks, iPads, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
Save on a wide range of MacBooks, iPads, AirPods, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- There's an Apple trade-in program for old devices here.
- Pictured is the Apple MacBook Air 8th Gen. i5 13.3" Laptop with Retina Display (Mid 2019) for $1,149 (low by $451).
It's $250 less than what you'd pay at Target. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- dual-SIM
- 108MP camera resolution
- 6.9" AMOLED display
- Model: SA-G985FDBLK
Save on over 950 items, with prices from
$113 $128. Shop Now at Amazon
Get up to $500 off when you trade in your old device. Plus, you'll receive the MOGA XP5-X+ Controller ($69.99 value) and four months of Youtube Premium ($47.96 value) for free. That's a total savings of up to $618. (Most stores charge $550 for the tablet alone). Shop Now at Samsung
- Available in several colors (Mystic Bronze pictured).
- It's also available with 256GB storage for $30 more, or 512GB storage for $130 more.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 3.1GHz Kryo 585 octa-core processor
- 11" 1600x2560 IPS touchscreen
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- S Pen
- Bluetooth 5.0
That's $220 off and the cheapest Samsung 70" 4K TV we've ever seen. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR 10+
- Smart TV apps
- 2 HDMI ports, USB port
- Model: UN70TU6980FXZA
That's $155 under last month's mention and a $285 low today. Buy Now at Samsung
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G quad-core processor
- 6.7" 2400 x 1080 AMOLED display
- 6GB RAM, 128GB storage
- 64MP rear camera, 32MP front camera
- Bluetooth, Wi-Fi
- Android 10
- Model: SM-A716UZKNXAA
It's $151 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
