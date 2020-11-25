New
Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 10th-Gen. i7 13.3" Laptop
$999 $1,350
  • Available in Royal Blue.
Features
  • 10th-Generation Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
  • 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) QLED display
  • 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • microSD card reader
  • Model: NP930QCG-K01US
  • UPC: 887276413099
Amazon · 4 days ago
Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 13.3 Laptop|QLED Display and Intel Core i7 Processor|8GB Memory|512GB
$1,199 $1,350

Verified: 11/25/2020

Walmart · 4 days ago
Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 13.3 Laptop|QLED Display and Intel Core i7 Processor|8GB Memory|512GB
$1,350
free shipping w/ $35

