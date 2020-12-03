New
Refurb Samsung Galaxy Active 40mm Smartwatch
$91 $199
free shipping

That's the lowest price we've seen in any condition and $49 less than the best we could find for a new one today. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay, who provide a 90-day warranty.
  • 1.1" 360x360 AMOLED display
  • compatible with iOS and Android devices
  • Bluetooth 4.2 + NFC
  • Model: SM-R500NZKCXAR
