That is the best price we could find for a refurb by $50, and $290 less than you'd pay for a new unit. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 1-year warranty from Allstate.
- 6.5" Infinity-O display
- Exynos 980 octa-core CPU
- Android OS
- Model: SM-A516U
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Save $170 off the list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Tracfone via eBay.
Click on the down arrow next to "Applicable Promotion" and click the "add both to cart" button to get this deal. It's a savings of $300 off list of both items and the best price we could find by $120. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors (Green pictured).
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 octa-core processor
- 6.7" 2640x1080 AMOLED main screen
- 1.9" 260x512 Super AMOLED cover screen
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 12MP wide & ultra wide rear cameras
- 10MP front camera
- Android OS
That's the best price we could find for a refurb by $95. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bidallies via eBay.
- A 1-year Allstate warranty applies.
- Qualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845 octa-core chipset
- 5.8" 1440x2960 Super AMOLED HDR10 touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 64GB storage
- 12MP main camera & 8MP / 2MP dual selfie camera
- Android OS (unspecified)
- Model: SMG960UZBAXAA
It's the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by bidallies via eBay
- A 1-year Allstate warranty applies
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core 2.8GHz processor
- 6.4" QHD 2960x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen w/ Gorilla Glass 5
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- Dual 12MP rear cameras & 8-MP front camera
- WiFi 5 & Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Model: SM-N960UZSAXAA
It's $34 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Aurora Green or Nuit Black.
- Sold by TCL Phone via Amazon.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 octa-core processor
- 6.82" 720 x 1640 V-notch display
- 48MP quad camera
- 4GB +128GB storage
- Model: T671O-2BAZUS11
You'd pay $32 more for a sealed unit from other retailers. Buy Now at eBay
- In Black.
- Sold by sami809 via eBay.
- No warranty information is provided.
- 5.2" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 2.2GHz octa-core processor
- 4GB RAM & 64GB internal storage
- 12MP rear camera and 8MP front camera
- Bluetooth-enabled
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
Apply coupon code "YYFRIDAY" for a savings of $10, which drops it $54. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by yywirelesss via eBay.
That's $19 under the lowest price we could find for another refurb, unlocked or otherwise. Buy Now at eBay
- In Black or Blue.
- A 1-year AllState warranty applies.
- Sold by BidAllies via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 1.7GHz octa-core processor
- 6GB + 64GB storage
- 6.25" 3120x1440 OLED resolution
- 8MP/5MP front cameras
- 12MP/16MP back camera array
- Model: V405UA
This is a $26 low today, an $11 drop from Cyber Monday, and the best price we've seen (in any width). Apply coupon code "SAVEONFAVES" to get this deal. Buy Now at eBay
- Limited sizes are available.
- Sold by Reebok via eBay.
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
Save on select headphones, speakers, and more. Plus, coupon code "SAVEONFAVES" yields an extra 20% off, which is larger than yesterday's extra discount. (Everything is lower than yesterday's mention after coupon.) Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Pictured is the Certified Refurb Bose Soundbar 500 for $319.20 after coupon ($20 under yesterday's refurb mention, $230 below the lowest price we could find for a new one, and the best we've seen in any condition).
- Certified refurbished items are backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
It's a savings of at least $9. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- high carbon steel
- Model: 93-310
Save up to $3,500 on 65", 75", or 85" Neo 8K QLED TVs. Shop Now at Samsung
That's a low by $8 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- 100 MB/s read and write speed
- Model: MB-MJ128GA/AM
- UPC: 887276260129
That's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync variable refresh
- DisplayPort and 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: LU28E570DS/ZA
It's $15 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- transfer speeds of up to 130MB/s
- Model: MB-ME256KA/AM
- UPC: 887276545868
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|57%
|--
|$210
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register