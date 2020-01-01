New
Samsung Galaxy A51 128GB Android Smartphone for Verizon
free w/ 2yr Verizon Device Payments
free shipping

It's the best price we could find by $240. Shop Now at Best Buy

Tips
  • Available in Prism Crush Black.
Features
  • 6.5" Super AMOLED touchscreen
  • 4GB RAM & 128GB storage
  • Android 10 OS
  • Samsung Exynos 9611 octa-core processor
  • Model: SMA515UZKVZ
