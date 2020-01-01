It's the best price we could find by $240. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Available in Prism Crush Black.
- 6.5" Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 128GB storage
- Android 10 OS
- Samsung Exynos 9611 octa-core processor
- Model: SMA515UZKVZ
-
Published 57 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Save on over 950 items, with prices from
$113 $128. Shop Now at Amazon
That's up to $650 off the list price of this recently released phone (this August), and the best we've ever seen for this model (our Prime day mention was $750 with Prime last week). Buy Now at Samsung
- In several colors (Mystic Bronze pictured).
- Plus, you'll get 4 months of Youtube premium and 6 months Spotify premium free with this purchase.
- Choose your device from the drop-down menu to see the item's trade in value.
- Students, military, first responders, etc. may also be eligible for further discounts via the Samsung Discount Program.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus 1.8GHz to 3GHz octa-core processor
- 6.5" 1080x2400 touchscreen
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 64MP/12MP/12MP triple rear camera w/ telephoto, wide & ultra-wide lenses
- 10MP front camera
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 10
- Model: SM-N981UZAAXAA
On top to the potential $650 in savings, you'll bag 6 months of Spotify Premium free, and 4 months of Youtube Premium for free. Shop Now at Samsung
- 6.7” Infinity-O display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Pro CPU
- 64MP camera and 8K video recording
That's up to $1,000 off the list price of this recently released phone, and the best trade-in offer we've ever seen for this model (our previous mention was up to $650 off). Shop Now at Samsung
- Plus, you'll get 4 months of Youtube premium and 6 months Spotify premium free with this purchase.
- Choose your device from the drop-down menu to see the item's trade in value.
- Students, military, first responders, etc. may also be eligible for further discounts via the Samsung Discount Program.
- 6.7" 2636x1080 Infinity Flex dynamic AMOLED display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ 8-core processor
- 8GB RAM & 256GB internal storage
- dual 12MP rear cameras, 10MP front camera, & 4K HDR video recording
- Android 10 OS
That's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 octa-core processor
- 6.7" OLED Endless Edge display
- 6GB RAM, 256GB storage
- 3 Rear cameras (64MP/16MP/8MP)
- Android 10
- Model: PAJ90004US
Save $200 when you purchase this phone on a 24-month payment plan. Plus get $20 off the $40 activation fee. Credits will be spread out over the 24-month period. Buy Now at Verizon Wireless
- 3.3" 720x1280 display
- 8-core 4 x 1.4GHz + 4 x 1.1GHz processor
- 3GB RAM & 32GB internal storage
- 12MP rear camera, 8 MP front camera
- Android 8.1 Oreo
- Model: PVG100GSVWQ
Save $10 off the list price. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- paint images by number
- variety of coloring themes
- Rated E for Everyone
That's $150 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 2.2GHz 8-core processor
- 6.3" 2520x1080 touchscreen LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB internal storage
- 12MP rear camera & 12MP front camera
- Android 9.0 (Pie); Android One
If you're looking for gifts for someone special (that includes you!), you can shop and save on electronics, TVs, video games, kitchen appliances, and much more. TVs start at $80, laptops at $120, and tablets or e-readers at $60. Best of all, you don't have to wait until Black Friday to buy! Shop Now at Best Buy
- Shipping starts around $5, although most orders of $35 or more ship for free. (Free store pickup is available for many items.)
Save on over 50 items including treadmills, massage devices, exercise bikes, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Most items ship free. Opt. for in-store pickup where available on items that do not include free shipping.
- Pictured is the ProForm Smart Power 995i Treadmill for $999 ($1,001 off).
It's $110 under list price for this hard to find model. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Available in Platinum Gray.
- Best Buy members get a price guarantee. If it drops in price before Black Friday, you'll be refunded the difference. Sign up is free.
- AMD A6-9220e 1.6GHz dual-core processor
- 14" 1366x768 (720p) LED-backlit LCD
- 4GB RAM & 64GB eMMC flash memory
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81VS009GUS
That's a third off its list price and $108 less than what you'd pay at Amazon. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 10th-gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 Ice Lake 1.2GHz dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
- Model: 81WE011UUS
The instant rebate combined with the $250 max trade-in value makes this the best price we've seen for this tablet by $220. Shop Now at Samsung
- Select the S6 Lite 10.4" 64GB option, then select your trade-in item (the 2nd Gen iPad Pro 12.9" tablet gives the max discount) to see this deal.
- Available in Oxford Gray, Angora Blue, or Chiffon Rose.
- Exynos 9611 Octa Core (4x2.3GHz + 4x1.7GHz) processor
- Android 10.0
- microSD card slot
- 10.4" WUXGA+ 2000x1200 TFT LCD display
Save on a range of screen sizes from 32" up to 75", discounted by as much as $800. Shop Now at Samsung
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- QLED screen
- custom bezel
That's $220 off and tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the cheapest Samsung 70" 4K TV we've ever seen! Buy Now at Best Buy
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR 10+
- Smart TV apps
- 2 HDMI ports, USB port
- Model: UN70TU6980FXZA
Save up to an additional $240 off this newly released and well reviewed smartwatch when you trade in your old smartwatch, phone, or tablet. Buy Now at Samsung
- In Watch3 or Watch3 Titanium, 41mm or 45mm, WiFi only or carrier connected, and Mystic Silver, Mystic Black, or Mystic Bronze.
- SpO2, VO2 max, and heart-rate monitoring
- up to 1.4" 360x360 Super AMOLED display
- 1.15 GHz Samsung Exynos 9110 CPU
- 1GB RAM, 8GB storage
- Tizen OS 5.5
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Sign In or Register