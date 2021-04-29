It's $91 under list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- fitness tracker, HR monitor, and more activity measurements
- 1.3" super AMOLED touchscreen
- 802.11n wireless, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2
- compatible with iOS and Android devices
- Model: SMR800NZSAXAR
Published 45 min ago
Save $150 off list price and get an extra band. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Non-members pay a 10% handling fee.
- Available in Mystic Bronze or Mystic Silver.
- water resistant
- Bluetooth connectivity
- holistic health monitoring
- 1.4" Super AMOLED Corning Gorilla Glass DX
- Model: SM-R850NZDCXAR
That's a $50 overnight drop and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $89.) Buy Now at Amazon
- In Red
- blood oxygen sensor
- always-on Retina display
- workout tracking
- swimproof design
- Model: M00A3LL/A
Apply coupon code "TJR4EVE3" to save $22. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Euuyy-US via Amazon.
- Click through to listing to view compatible devices.
- Note this is just the band; no device is included.
- adjustable
- hook-and-loop fastener
Save on the latest flagship Galaxy phones and Galaxy watches, as well as earlier generations, in new, refurb, and open-box condition. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the open-box Samsung Galaxy A51 128GB Verizon Smartphone for $239 ($174 under factory-sealed unlocked model).
Apply coupon code "55QY4B51" to save at least $4. Shop Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors (BlackGray/WhiteBlack pictured) in sizes 38mm 40mm or 42mm 44mm.
- Sold by Dalei-US via Amazon.
- compatible with iWatch series 6/5/4/3/2/1 SE
These bikes are hard to find right now – what third-party sellers exist charge at least $719. Buy Now at Walmart
- 26" aluminum frame
- Shimano grip shifter (6-speed)
- 20mph max speed
- 36V / 250W rear hub motor
- 1 hour / 20 mile run time
- Model: HYP-E26-1104
That's $100 off and the best price we could find, beating even Sam's Club by $1. Buy Now at Walmart
- 300 games built in
- arcade-quality hardware
- Model: AH8801
It's a savings of $330 off the list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- Available in Graphite Grey.
- 3rd Generation Ryzen 3 4300U 2.4GHz quad-core CPU
- 14" IPS touch display
- 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 in S Mode
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: 81X2000HUS
Stock up and save $10 off orders of $35 or more of select breakfast foods via "BRUNCH10". Shop Now at Walmart
- Scroll down to view this offer.
- Use coupon code "BRUNCH10" to get this deal; it's valid with your first grocery pickup or delivery order.
That's tied with our February mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $10.) Buy Now at Amazon
- read speeds of up to 550MB/s
- write speeds of up to 520MB/s
- Model: MZ-76E250B/AM
Although it requires a new line on an Unlimited plan, it's the best trade in discount and overall price we've seen for this phone. Shop Now at Verizon
- A new line on an Unlimited plan is required to get this deal.
- Up to $800 will be credited to your account over 24-30 months. (varies with trade in device, including damaged phones)
- Plus, receive a $100 Verizon Gift Card when you port-in your existing phone number from another wireless carrier.
- Select colors may be backordered.
That's $30 less than our mention from last month, and the best price we've seen. It's also $40 less than you'd pay from Total Wireless direct. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Non-members pay a 10% handling fee.
- Shipping varies by zip, but tends to be around $5.
- 6.4" 1080x2340 Super AMOLED display
- 25MP main camera
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: TWSAS506DCSCNP
It's the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $65. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in 3 colors (Midnight Black pictured).
- Sold by Bidallies via eBay with a 30-day satisfaction guarantee.
- 5.8" 2960x1440 Super AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 8-core processor (2.35GHz quad + 1.9GHz quad)
- 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage
- 12MP rear and 8MP front cameras
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Model: SM-G950
