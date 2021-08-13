Samsung Galaxy 4 44mm Smartwatch for $280 for preorders w/ $50 Best Buy GC
Best Buy · 18 mins ago
Samsung Galaxy 4 44mm Smartwatch
$280 for preorders w/ $50 Best Buy GC
free shipping

That's list price but you get a free gift card worth $50 with this new release smartwatch. Buy Now at Best Buy

  • In several colors (Black pictured).
  • Auto Workout Tracking
  • Advanced Sleep / Continuous SpO2
  • Android OS
  • 44mm screen size
  • 164 feet water resistance
  • AMOLED display screen
  • Model: SM-R870NZKAXAA
