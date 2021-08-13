Samsung Galaxy 4 44mm Smartwatch for $280 for preorders w/ $50 Best Buy GC

That's list price but you get a free gift card worth $50 with this new release smartwatch. Buy Now at Best Buy
- In several colors (Black pictured).
- Auto Workout Tracking
- Advanced Sleep / Continuous SpO2
- Android OS
- 44mm screen size
- 164 feet water resistance
- AMOLED display screen
- Model: SM-R870NZKAXAA
In cart, it drops $5 - making it around $10 less than you'd pay for a refurbished one elsewhere, and around $100 less than you'd pay for a factory-sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay
- While this item is new, the packaging may be open and/or distressed.
- 1.15GHz dual-core CPU
- 360x360 AMOLED touchscreen
- 0.75GB RAM, 4GB storage
- Bluetooth 5.0
- 40mm
- Model: SM-R820NZKCXAR
Clip the 46% off on page coupon to save $16. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by VineePower via Amazon.
- 1.4" touch display
- IP68 waterproof
- compatible with Android and iOS
Clip the 10% off on page coupon and apply code "50RIQVK4" to save $30. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Tinwooelec-US via Amazon.
- Available in several colors (Gray Black pictured).
- heart rate monitor
- iOS and Android compatible
- 1.3" display
- shows steps, distance, and calories burned
- includes USB magnetic charging cable
Save $9 by applying coupon code "7UU3LCV6". Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors and sizes (Black/Dark Gray pictured).
- Options priced $8.99 drop to $2.70 with same code.
- Watch not included.
- Sold by Kyisgos via Amazon.
- compatible with all Apple Watch models
- durable soft silicone
With coupon "SAVE20FORBTS", it's $140 cheaper than a new one elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay
- blood oxygen sensor
- always-on Retina display
- workout tracking
- swimproof design
- Model: M00H3LL/A
With prices starting from only $7, save on filters, microwaves, air conditioners, washers and dryers, dishwashers, ovens, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Free shipping applies to select items or most items over $35. In-store pickup may also be available. Some large items may incur larger shipping fees.
- No warranty information is provided.
- Pictured is the Open-Box Insignia 300 Sq. Ft. Portable Air Conditioner for $299.99 ($20 off).
Save on hundreds of open-box models from brands including Samsung, LG, and Sony, with stock varying by ZIP code. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the open-box Toshiba 43LF621U21 43" 4K LED Smart HDTV (2020) for $231.99 ($18 less than new).
- No warranty info is available.
Save on refrigerators, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and more from big brands like Samsung, LG, and GE. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the Samsung 23 cu. ft. Counter Depth Side-by-Side WiFi Refrigerator for $1,259.99 ($140 off).
Students of all ages can get exclusive pricing on laptops, MacBooks, iPads, headphones, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Sign in or create a My Best Buy account and then sign up for Student Deals. Once enrolled, your Student Deals will appear on your Member Offers page.
- Students of all ages qualify for these deals, and all you have to do to get them is sign up.
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid shipping fees, which start at $4, or spend $35 or more to bag free shipping.
Once only available for Samsung device owners, Samsung TV Plus is now available for (mostly) all via app, Chromecast casting, or website. While it may not stack up to paid services and original content, it's free, it's widely available, and an easy way to add more variety to your streaming menu. Shop Now at Samsung
- The streaming website can be found here.
- Channels may vary depending on location.
- Select channels in 4K. (Full list of channels here.)
- No subscription, credit card, or account required.
You'd pay $30 more at Samsung direct; it's the best price we've seen this year too. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 100 mins runtime
- auto water dispenser
- 2 spinning pads
- 8 cleaning modes
- Model: VR20T6001MW/AA
Earn a $200 instant credit for accessories with a preorder. Shop Now at Samsung
- In several colors (Phantom Black pictured).
- 7.6" Infinity Flex display
- S Pen
- IPX8 water resistant
That's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Amazing-Wireless via eBay.
- No warranty information is provided.
- 8-core processor
- 12GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- 6.8" 1440x3040 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 12MP camera
- Model: SM-N975UZKEXAA
