New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Samsung Chromebook 4 Plus Celeron 15.6" Laptop
$217 $255
free shipping

Apply coupon code "PREP4SPRING" to get this deal. That's $133 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
  • A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies.
Features
  • Intel Celeron N4000 1.1GHz Gemini Lake dual-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
  • 4GB RAM & 64GB eMMC storage
  • Chrome OS
  • Model:XE350XBA-K02US
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "PREP4SPRING"
  • Expires 3/8/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Laptops eBay Samsung
Celeron 15.6 inch Chromebooks Full HD (1080p) Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 27% $192 (exp 7 mos ago) $217 Buy Now