It's $14 under our August mention of a used unit and the best we've seen in any condition. You'd pay at least $200 elsewhere for the version with just 32GB eMMC. Buy Now at eBay
- Intel Celeron N4000 1.1GHz Gemini Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 64GB eMMC storage
- Chrome OS
- Model: XE350XBA-K02US
It's $51 under our April mention and a savings of $91 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's available in Fiesta Red or Mercury Grey.
- Intel Celeron 5205U 1.90GHz Comet Lake dual-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) Touch QLED display
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
- Chrome OS
- Model: XE530QDA-KA2US
- UPC: 887276534886
That's the lowest price we could find by $200. Buy Now at Samsung
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i5-10210U 1.60GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 3840x2160 (4K) touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Chrome OS
- functions as a laptop or a tablet
- Model: XE930QCA-K01US
- UPC: 887276400099
That's $129 less than you'd pay for a new one. If you can ignore it being the Price of the Beast. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by DealParade via eBay.
- Intel Core i7-10510U 1.8GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: NP930XCJ-K01US
- UPC: 887276413105
It's $500 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- 11th Generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 1.2GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) AMOLED touch display
- 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD
- Windows 11
- Model: NP950QDB-KB1US/NP950QDB-KB3US
That's $100 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Note: The typecover is not included with this device, but can be purchased separately.
- Intel Core m3-8100Y 1.1GHz Amber Lake Y dual-core CPU
- 10.5" 1920x1280 (1280p) touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 64GB SSD
- Windows Home 10 in S mode
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: STV-00001
Get this price via coupon code "MERRY11EYOGA1" and save $680 off list. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Intel Core m3-8100Y 1.1GHz Amber Lake Y dual-core CPU
- 11.6" HD 1366x768 (720p) IPS LCD touch display
- 8GB RAM; 128GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: 20SES0YM00
Find the laptop you need and save some cash, with prices starting at $140. Shop Now at Staples
It's $310 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- 4th-Gen. AMD Ryzen 5 5600H 3.30 GHz 6-core CPU
- 16" QHD 2560x1440 IPS LCD display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: 82L500F5US
That's $55 less than our mention of a factory sealed unit from February, and the best price we've seen in any condition. It's also $75 less than you'd pay for a new one at Best Buy today. Buy Now at eBay
- It's in like new condition, but may have been taken out of the packaging and tested, and/or packaging may have minor damage.
- A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty is provided.
- Sold by VIPOutlet via eBay.
- 7 built in programs, including air fry, bake, broil, and dehydrate
- includes drip pan, two cooking trays, rotisserie spit and forks
- rotisserie-style rotating function
- Model: 140-3000-01
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Putty/Black (pictured) or Sheet Rock.
- Sold by ASICS via eBay.
Most sellers charge around $13 for something like this. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by bateryconnection via eBay
- 300dB
Save up to $3,500 on 65", 75", or 85" Neo 8K QLED TVs. Shop Now at Samsung
That's $350 less than Amazon's "deal of the day" offering and the best price we've seen (the previous record costing $500 more during Black Friday week). Buy Now at Best Buy
- 2.84GHz octa-core processor
- 7.6" 2208x1768 AMOLED main screen
- 7.4" 832x2268 cover screen
- 12GB RAM & 256GB storage
- 12.0 MP + 12.0 MP + 12.0 MP rear camera
- 10 MP cover camera
- Android 11 One UI 3.1.1 OS
- Model: SM-F926UZGAXAA
These go for $800 new. Buy Now at eBay
- A 1-year Allstate warranty applies.
- Sold by bobcat_wireless via eBay.
- 6.4" 3040x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 16-megapixel rear camera & 10-megapixel front camera
- Iris scanner & fingerprint reader
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: SM-G975UZKAXAA
That's a low by $8 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- 100 MB/s read and write speed
- Model: MB-MJ128GA/AM
- UPC: 887276260129
