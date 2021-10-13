Apply coupon code "SAVESPOOKY15" to get this price, which is at least $110 less than the best price we could find elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Electronics_Express via eBay.
- 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
- HDR10+
- compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Samsung Bixby
- 3 HDMI ports
- Model: UN65AU8000FXZA
- UPC: 887276523002
That's the best deal we could find by $399. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by First Class TVs via eBay.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10+ & HLG
- 120Hz refresh rate w/ FreeSync variable refresh
- Tizen Smart OS w/ Alexa
- Art mode
- 4 HDMI inputs & 2 USB 2.0 ports
- Model: QN55LS03AAFXZA
- UPC: 887276522593
It's $802 under list price (and a couple of bucks less than most major retailers such as Best Buy and direct from the brand charge). Buy Now at Amazon
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Quantum HDR
- 120Hz refresh rate
- Built-in Alexa
- 2 USB ports, 4 HDMI ports
- Model: QN75Q80AAFXZA
- UPC: 887276521121
Save from $100 to $1,000 off with prices starting at $1,399.99. Shop Now at Samsung
- Available in 50", 65", 75", and 85" sizes.
Save up to $300 off list, plus, you can choose your preferred bezel color at no extra charge -- about a $76 value. Sizes and prices are listed below. Shop Now at Samsung
- 32" TV for $529.99 ($70 off)
- 43" for $949.99 ($50 off)
- 50" TV for $1,199.99 ($100 off)
- 55" TV for $1,399.99 ($100 off)
- 65" TV for $1,799.99 ($200 off)
- 75" TV for $2,699.99 ($300 off)
Save on everything from video games, to laptops, cameras, TVs, keyboards and mice, robot vacuums, and much more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
That's a $50 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision
- Google Play Store apps
- Android TV OS
- 4 HDMI inputs, 2 USB inputs
- works with Alexa & Google assistant
That's $21 under our mention from last week and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 1-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Bobcat Wireless via eBay.
- 6.4" 3040x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 16-megapixel rear camera & 10-megapixel front camera
- Iris scanner & fingerprint reader
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: SM-G975UZKAXAA
That's $10 under what you'd pay at PUMA direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black or Gray.
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
Apply coupon code "SAVESPOOKY15" to save an extra 15% off luxury Dyson items, from hairdryers, to multi-purpose hair tools, vacuums, air purifiers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
Save on a range of new and refurbished iPhones, Samsung Galaxy models, LGs, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Refurb Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB GSM Phone for $414.95 (low by $27).
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
Take advantage of Samsung's discount programs for first responders, military members, teachers, students, government workers, and more, with savings of up to 30% off. Plus, these discounts combine with many deals on the site for even further savings. Shop Now at Samsung
- Some programs may require additional verification of your program affiliation during purchase.
That's a $15 drop from our mention yesterday, and the best price we could find for a refurb (without an LCD shadow or other screen defect) by $200. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bidallies via eBay.
- A 1-year comprehensive Allstate warranty applies.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core 2.8GHz processor
- 6.4" QHD 2960x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen w/ Gorilla Glass 5
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- Dual 12MP rear cameras & 8-MP front camera
- WiFi 5 & Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Model: SM-N960UZSAXAA
Save on 9 models, with prices starting from $200. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 44mm GPS Smart Watch for $219.99 (low by $30).
It's $169 less than the best price we could find for an unlocked model. Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by Boost Mobile via eBay
- 4GB RAM
- 15W fast charging
- 6.5” HD+ Infinity-V display
- 48MP main camera & 13MP front camera
- Model: SM-A326UZKUXAA
