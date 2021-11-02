Watch all those holiday specials coming up that you don't want to miss and get the best price we could find by $63. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Wholesale_Connection via eBay.
- 3840 x 2160 (4K) resolution
- HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG support
- low latency for gaming
- compatible with Bixby, Alexa, Google Assistant
- 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports
- Model: UN50AU8000
Published 26 min ago
That's the lowest price we could find by $201. Buy Now at Amazon
- 84.5" 4K 3840x2160 (2160p) QLED display
- HDR10, HDR10+, HLG
- FreeSync Premium Pro
- motion rate 240
- Dolby Audio
- Smart TV powered by Tizen with apps and full web browser
- 4 HDMI ports; USB
- built in Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Bixby
- Model: QN85QN90AAFXZA
That's the best deal we could find by $199, and $180 less than we saw in August. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by First Class TVs via eBay.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 120Hz refresh rate
- Quantum HDR, HDR10+, HLG
- Tizen smart apps
- Art mode
- 4 HDMI inputs, 2 USB ports
- Model: QN65LS03AAFXZA
- UPC: 887276522630
It's $802 under list price (and a couple of bucks less than most major retailers such as Best Buy and direct from the brand charge). Buy Now at Amazon
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Quantum HDR
- 120Hz refresh rate
- Built-in Alexa
- 2 USB ports, 4 HDMI ports
- Model: QN75Q80AAFXZA
- UPC: 887276521121
That's a savings of $702 off the list price, and the lowest price it's been at Amazon. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
- Quantum HDR 24X
- 120Hz refresh rate
- Tizen Smart TV
- compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
- 4 HDMI ports
- Model: QN75QN85AAFXZA
- UPC: 887276510385
There are almost 700 items to choose from, with TV accessories starting from $4, and TVs from $110. Shop Now at Target
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more qualify for free shipping. Free in-store pickup may also be available.
- Pictured is the TCL 65" 4K HDR UHD Roku Smart TV for $499.99 (low by $19).
It includes five models to choose from, and prices start from $648. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Sony X85J KD43X85J 43" 4K HDR LED HD Smart TV for $648 (low by $2, most charge $700 or more).
Save on Samsung, Sony, LG, and more including QLED, NanoCell, panels, and sizes up to 86". Shop Now at Crutchfield
- These are mostly scratch & dent and also open-box items.
- Pictured is the Samsung The Frame QN50LS03A 50" 4K HDR QLED UHD Smart TV for $810 ($88 off).
Save on nearly 20 TVs. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Samsung The Frame QN55LS03AAFXZA 55" 4K HDR QLED UHD Smart TV for $997.99 (low by $2).
Get in some pre-Black Friday eBay shopping with coupon code "NEWBRANDS20" – it beats the extra 15% off we've seen from most of eBay's storewide sales this year. Shop Now at eBay
- No minimum purchase required. The coupon discount is capped at a maximum value of $100.
Save on over 60 styles, including shoes, T-shirts, headwarmers, beanies, hoodies, and shorts. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the ASICS Unisex Adjustable Training Cap for $9.35 (low by $9).
It's a savings of $1,899 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by doubledexmacbooks via eBay.
- Intel Core I7-3520M 3rd Gen. 2.9GHz CPU
- 13.3" 1280×800 LED-backlit Retina display
- 8GB RAM & 480GB SSD
- Mac OS 10.15 (Catalina)
- Model: MD102LL/A
Save on a range of new and refurbished iPhones, Samsung Galaxy models, LGs, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Refurb Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB GSM Phone for $414.95 (low by $27).
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
Save on thirteen models. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Samsung CRG9 49" UltraWide 32:9 1440p HDR 120Hz IPS Curved QLED Gaming Monitor for 1,049.99 ($150 low).
That's a $3 drop from our mention last week and the best price we've seen. (Samsung direct charges $450 for a refurb.) Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 1-year warranty from Allstate.
- Available in several colors (Prism Blue pictured).
- Sold by Phone Caller via eBay.
Take advantage of Samsung's discount programs for first responders, military members, teachers, students, government workers, and more, with savings of up to 30% off. Plus, these discounts combine with many deals on the site for even further savings. Shop Now at Samsung
- Some programs may require additional verification of your program affiliation during purchase.
That's the lowest price we could find by $70. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync variable refresh
- DisplayPort and 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: LU28E570DS/ZA
