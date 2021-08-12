Samsung 870 QVO 1TB Internal SSD for $91
eBay · 1 hr ago
Samsung 870 QVO 1TB Internal SSD
$91 $114
free shipping

Apply coupon code "SAVE20FORBTS" to get $9 under what you'd pay at Walmart. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Electronic Express via eBay.
  • read/write speeds of up to 560/530 MB/s
  • compatible with Windows or MacOS
  • Model: MZ-77Q1T0B/AM
  • Code "SAVE20FORBTS"
  • Published 1 hr ago
