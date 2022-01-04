Get the best price we could find by $7 when you apply code "NY15OFF". Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Electronic Express via eBay.
- up to 560Mbps read speed
- up to 530Mbps write speed
- 6Gbps data transfer rate
- Model: MZ-77E1T0B/AM
That's a current low by $13 and the best it's been. Buy Now at Amazon
- sequential read/write speeds up to 3,500/3,000 MB/s
- supports Device Sleep Mode
- Model: MZ-V8V500B/AM
That's $35 off and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 530MB/s sequential speeds
- Model: MZ-77E500B/AM
Add to your cart to get this for $40 less than our mention earlier this year, making it $10 less than you'd pay at other retailers. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- read speeds up to 7,000 MB/s
- Model: MZ-V8P1T0B/AM
It's a savings of $29. Shop Now at Micro Center
- Available for in-store pickup only.
- New customers only.
- Limit one coupon per person.
- up to 530MBps read speed
- up to 440MBps write speed
That's $139 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by dbskyusa88 via eBay.
- 5900 RPM performance
- Model: ST4000NC000
It's $21 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- transfer speeds up to 2400 MB/s
- Model: CT1000P2SSD8
That is a savings of $30 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- read speeds up to 3,600Mbs
- Model: WDS100T1B0E
Knock an extra 15% off orders of $25 or more via coupon code "NY15OFF". Save on tools, TVs, clothing, shoes, home items, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- The coupon can be used twice per account.
- $500 max discount.
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
Use coupon code "ADIDASNEWYEAR25" to score the extra savings if it's not automatically applied. Shop Now at eBay
- adidas Men's Originals ZX 1K Boost Shoes for $57.75 (pictured, $19 off)
Discounts on over 200 items to update cabinet and drawer storage. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Rev-A-Shelf 5WB2-0922CR-1 9" x 22" 2-Tier Cabinet Pull Out Wire Basket for $94.99
- Sold by several vendors via eBay.
Shop and save up to $230 on tablets. Prices start at $500 for the WiFi option. Shop Now at Samsung
- Have a device to trade? Get up to $450 in credit depending on the model.
- Students, military, first responders, etc. may also be eligible for further discounts via the Samsung Discount Program.
With bowl games and playoffs just around the corner, save on 65", 75", or 85" 8K TVs. Shop Now at Samsung
Save $102 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- bass booster
- LED party lights
- connects to multiple devices via Bluetooth
- USB input
- Model: MX-T40/ZA
It's the best price we've seen (the previous all-time low cost $500 more during Black Friday week.) Buy Now at Best Buy
- 2.84GHz octa-core processor
- 7.6" 2208x1768 AMOLED main screen
- 7.4" 832x2268 cover screen
- 12GB RAM & 256GB storage
- 12.0 MP + 12.0 MP + 12.0 MP rear camera
- 10 MP cover camera
- Android 11 One UI 3.1.1 OS
- Model: SM-F926UZGAXAA
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|15%
|--
|$113
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|9%
|$110 (exp 1 hr ago)
|$120
|Check Price
