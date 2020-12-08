New
eBay · 48 mins ago
Samsung 860 EVO 1TB SATA 2.5" Internal SSD
$100 $200
free shipping

It's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
Features
  • Data transfer rates up to 600MBps
  • AES 256-bit hardware encryption
  • Model: MZ-76E1T0B/AM
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 48 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Internal Hard Drives eBay Samsung
SATA SSD Laptop 1TB Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 50% $100 (exp 11 mos ago) $100 Buy Now
Amazon   $100 (exp 1 hr ago) -- Check Price
Newegg   $171 (exp 2 yrs ago) -- Check Price
Samsung   $250 (exp 2 yrs ago) -- Check Price