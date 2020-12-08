That's the lowest price we could find by $699. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Echo and Optics via eBay.
- WiFi
- Bluetooth
- ethernet port
- USB and HDMI inputs
- 2160p (4K) resolution
- quantum dot technology
- Model: QN82Q70TA
Published 27 min ago
Popularity: 3/5
It's $52 under list price and $2 less than you'd pay from Samsung direct. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- multiple voice assistants
- HDR
- smart TV apps
- 3 HDMI ports & 2 USB ports
- Model: UN50TU8000FXZA
It's $702 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
- Quantum HDR
- 120Hz native refresh rate
- Real Game Enhancer+
- built-in Alexa and Bixby
- 4 HDMI ports
- Model: QN75Q70TAFXZA
- UPC: 887276390857
That's $152 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 54.6" 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- dual LED backlighting technology
- HDR10, HDR10+, HLG Support
- Model: QN55Q60TAFXZA
- UPC: 887276392424
That's $20 below the next best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- stream Apple TV+, Disney+, Google Play Movies, Hulu, Netflix, and more
- 120 motion rate (60Hz)
- 2 USB ports
- 2 HDMI inputs
- compatible with Alexa and Google Assistants
- Model: UN50TU7000FXZA
Save on over 550 TVs from brands like Samsung, TCL, LG, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
Apply code "50K1XJR6" to save 50%. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by 1 By One via Amazon.
- It drops to $24.49 for non-prime customers.
- up to 150-mile range
- remote control
- 360° rotating
- 49.2-ft. coaxial cable
- UHF/VHF
Brands on offer include Samsung, LG, Hisense, and Sony. Shop Now at Amazon
Save big on a brand new Samsung TV with 16 times the pixel-count of a 1080p set. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the 85" Class Q950TS 8K HDR QLED UHD Smart TV (2020) for $9,999 ($3,000 off).
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
Save on an array of small appliances including coffee makers, air fryers, noodle makers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- These are sold by HouseholdGear via eBay.
That's at least $2 less than what you'd pay for comparable tarps elsewhere. Shop Now at eBay
- Available in Beige and Black, in 4- and 6-foot heights, in select lengths from 25- to 50-feet.
- Sold by apluschoice via eBay.
- water-resistant
- 90% visibility blockage
- reinforced binding and grommets
Save 50% on a selection of Apple iPad Tablets. Choose from Apple iPad 3 & 4, Air, Air 2, and Mini 2.
Update: The prices now start from $179.95. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Flying Sale via eBay.
- A 1-year Flying Sale warranty is provided.
Save on 8 unlocked phones rebuilt by Samsung engineers and refreshed with a brand new charger and accessories. Shop Now at Samsung
- These phones are backed by a 12-month Samsung warranty.
It's $250 less than what you'd pay at Target. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- dual-SIM
- 108MP camera resolution
- 6.9" AMOLED display
- Model: SA-G985FDBLK
It's $15 under list and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 100MB/s read and 90MB/s write speeds
- Model: MB-ME256HA/AM
Beef up your home theater and go wireless with these systems. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung Wireless Rear Speaker Kit for $69.99 ($60 off).
