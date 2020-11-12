New
Samsung 70" Class 6 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$530 $750
free shipping

That's $220 off and the cheapest Samsung 70" 4K TV we've ever seen. Buy Now at Best Buy

Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • HDR 10+
  • Smart TV apps
  • 2 HDMI ports, USB port
  • Model: UN70TU6980FXZA
