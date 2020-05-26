New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Samsung 70" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$578 $600
pickup

It's $22 under list price. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Best Buy charges a couple bucks more.
  • Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $49.97 shipping fee.
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • HDR10, HDR10+, & HLG support
  • 802.11n wireless
  • LED edge backlight
  • Smart TV apps w/ Bixby voice
  • 2 HDMI inputs
  • Model: UN70NU6900FXZA
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals TVs Walmart Samsung
LED 70" 4K HDR Smart TV Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register
1 comment
Sold Out
8 min ago

Expired Offers

expired
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Samsung 70" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV w/ Google Home Mini 2-Pack
$578 $646
free shipping

That's tied with our expired mention from four days ago which came without the Google Home Minis, and a savings of at least $70. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • Dolby Digital Plus
  • HDMI port
  • WiFi
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • The Google Home Minis are powered by Google Assistant and can pair with Chromecast.
  • Model: UN70NU6900FXZA
↑ less
Buy Now