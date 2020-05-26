It's $22 under list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- Best Buy charges a couple bucks more.
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $49.97 shipping fee.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10, HDR10+, & HLG support
- 802.11n wireless
- LED edge backlight
- Smart TV apps w/ Bixby voice
- 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: UN70NU6900FXZA
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 4/5
Thanks to the $100 gift card, that's the best price we could find for this 2020 model by $98.
Update: It's now available for in-store pickup only, at select locations. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- WiFi & Bluetooth
- 3 HDMI inputs
- HDR
- Tizen Smart TV (w/ access to Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, and more)
- Model: UN65TU8000FXZA
That's $30 of savings on a brand new smart TV model. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 2160p resolution
- multiple voice assistants
- Crystal Processor 4K
- 20W speakers
- Model: UN50TU8000FXZA
That's a savings of $102 off list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- built in Google Assistant
- 3 HDMI 2.0 ports
- Model: UN55TU8000FXZWM
That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Abt
- 1366x768 (720p) native resolution
- Dolby Vision HDR
- WiFi
- 2 HDMI, USB
- Model: UN32M4500BFXZA
Save on a range of open-box TVs with a variety of features. Shop Now at Best Buy
Over 30 models are discounted; save on a range of TVs from 40" to 85". Shop Now at Best Buy
Save on refurbs from LG, Vizio, Samsung, and more, in sizes from 22" to 75" with 720p to 2160p resolutions.
Update: Prices now start from $89.99. Shop Now at Walmart
- Warranty information is available on the individual product pages.
Save on a range of 32" to 70" models. 50" 4K Smart TVs are available from $270 and 60" from $470. Shop Now at Target
You'd pay about double for this quantity of a similar item elsewhere. Buy Now at Walmart
- Pad your order to over $35 to bag free shipping; otherwise, it adds $5.99.
Save on furniture, electronics, apparel, toys, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 bag free shipping.
Make the most of this lockdown, get some projects done around the house; save on tools, heaters, hot tubs, air purifiers, generators, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more qualify for free shipping.
Save up to $1,800 on a range of 2019 season models. Shop Now at Walmart
Trade in your old device and get up to $410 off this phone, dropping the price to as low as $339.99. (Most major retailers and wireless providers charge the full $750 retail price.) Shop Now at Samsung
- The trade-in discount will vary by your device and ranges from $115 to $410. Only select Samsung, Apple, and Google phones are elgiible.
- It's available unlocked or for various wireless carriers.
- 6.1" 3040x1440 AMOLED display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 2.8GHz dual-core processor
- 8GB RAM
- triple rear-camera array w/ 16MP ultra-wide, 12MP dual-pixel wide-angle, and 12MP 2x telephoto lenses
- Android 9 OS
- Model: SM-G973UZKAXAA
Get up to $500 off a new Samsung Galaxy S20 5G. (That's half price.) Buy Now at Samsung
- Choose an eligible phone for trade-in. (up to $500 off)
- Add one of these phones as a new smartphone line to your account on any Unlimited plan.
- Final prices are the same whether you choose to pay it off or select a device payment plan.
- If your trade-in is an older phone or has a cracked screen you can still qualify for up to $350 off. (See link below.)
- 6.9" WQHD+ AMOLED 120Hz display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon SM8250 8-core CPU
- 128GB internal storage
- 108MP rear camera with 100x digital zoom
- Android 10 OS
You'll pay $53 at Samsung direct, and more elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- data transfer up to 300MB/s
- Model: MUF-256DB/AM
Most notable is that you'll get $250 in credit for a selection of older-generation and damaged phones that would normally only qualify for as little as $15. Shop Now at Samsung
- Qualifying brands include Samsung, Apple, and Google.
Expired Offers
That's tied with our expired mention from four days ago which came without the Google Home Minis, and a savings of at least $70. Buy Now at Walmart
- Dolby Digital Plus
- HDMI port
- WiFi
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- The Google Home Minis are powered by Google Assistant and can pair with Chromecast.
- Model: UN70NU6900FXZA
