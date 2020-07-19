That's $48 under our February mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find now by $148.) Buy Now at Best Buy
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10, HDR10+, HLG
- Smart TV with apps (including Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
- compatible with Amazon Alexa & Google Assistant
- 3 HDMI ports
- Model: UN65RU7100
That's the best price we could find by $498. Buy Now at Walmart
- 3840x2160 4K native resolution
- HDR10, HDR10+, HLG
- Bixby Voice, compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant
- Bluetooth, WiFi, Ethernet
- Smart TV apps (including Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
- 4 HDMI, 2 USB ports
- Model: QN65Q60RAFXZA
That's a savings of $200 off the list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10, HDR10+ & HLG
- Smart TV with apps (including Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
- compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
- 2 USB ports & 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: UN55RU7100FXZA
That's the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now at Abt
- It's backordered at least 30 days, but can still be ordered at this price now.
- 66-lb. load capacity
- Model: WMN-M12EB/ZA
Many stores match, but this is a $300 price drop since May, and $700 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HLG, HDR 10+, Quantum HDR 16x
- Smart TV apps
- 4 x HDMI ports
- 2 x USB ports
- works w/ Bixby, Alexa, and Google Assistant
- Model: QN65Q90TAFXZA
Save on TVs, refrigerators, ovens, dishwashers, microwaves, washers, and dryers. Shop Now at Best Buy
- They're essentially new but may not arrive in original packaging.
It's the best price we could find shipped by $8. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Shipping adds $6, but Prime members score free shipping.
- built-in low-noise and high gain
- 360° motorized rotation
- includes remote control and mounting pole
- VHF 170~230MHz, UHF 470~860MHz
- 75Ohm impedence
Over 10 to save on. Shop Now at Amazon
With the gift cards, these TVs are the best price you'll find anywhere! Shop Now at BuyDig
- The Visa gift cards – valued from $140 to $540 – will appear automatically in-cart.
Save on iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches, Macbooks and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
Shop speakers, headphones, subwoofers, adapters, and more from brands like Bose, Beats, and Sony. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Orders over $35 bag free shipping or opt for curbside pickup (where available) to avoid shipping charges.
Save on soundbars, speakers, receivers, headphones, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.49 shipping charge. Many items ship for free.
Discounted flagship phones include the Apple iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, and Google Pixel. An assortment of chargers, screen protectors, cases, and many other accessories are also available. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Opt for pickup (where available) to avoid shipping costs for orders under $35.
- Warranty information should be available on each product page.
Trade in your old device and get up to $410 off this phone, dropping the price to as low as $339.99. (Most major retailers and wireless providers charge the full $750 retail price.) Shop Now at Samsung
- The trade-in discount will vary by your device and ranges from $115 to $410. Only select Samsung, Apple, and Google phones are elgiible.
- It's available unlocked or for various wireless carriers.
- 6.1" 3040x1440 AMOLED display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 2.8GHz dual-core processor
- 8GB RAM
- triple rear-camera array w/ 16MP ultra-wide, 12MP dual-pixel wide-angle, and 12MP 2x telephoto lenses
- Android 9 OS
- Model: SM-G973UZKAXAA
On top to the potential $500 in savings, you will also receive a free 1-year Postmates Unlimited subscription, $25 Postmates credit, and $50 Galaxy Store credit. Shop Now at Samsung
- Choose an eligible phone for trade-in. (up to $500 off)
- Final prices are the same whether you choose to pay it off or select a device payment plan.
- If your trade-in is an older phone or has a cracked screen you can still qualify for up to $350 off.
- 6.9" WQHD+ AMOLED 120Hz display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon SM8250 8-core CPU
- 128GB internal storage
- 108MP rear camera with 100x digital zoom
- Android 10 OS
Save on a full line of the newly released Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+ 5G, S20 5G UW, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
It's $3 less buying it from Samsung directly. Buy Now at Amazon
- detects the connected windows and doors movements of open/close, vibration, orientation, and temperature
- Model: GP-U999SJVLAAA
