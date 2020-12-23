That's $330 under our Black Friday weekend mention. It's the lowest price we could find by $301, although most sellers charge at least $3,998. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by First Class TVs via eBay.
- 64.5" 7680x4320 (4320p) 8K QLED display
- Quantum HDR 24X (HDR 10, HDR 10+, HLG)
- AMD FreeSync
- stream from Netflix, Amazon Prime, YouTube, Apple TV, and more
- built-in Bixby and Alexa, compatible with Google Assistant
- 4 HDMI; 2 USB ports
- Model: QN65Q900TSFXZA
Apply coupon code "PREPFOR2021" to get it $25 less than our mention from two days ago and the best deal we've seen. You'd pay at least $400 elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- multiple voice assistants
- HDR
- smart TV apps
- 3 HDMI ports & 2 USB ports
- Model: UN50TU8000FXZA
That's $20 below the next best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- stream Apple TV+, Disney+, Google Play Movies, Hulu, Netflix, and more
- 120 motion rate (60Hz)
- 2 USB ports
- 2 HDMI inputs
- compatible with Alexa and Google Assistants
- Model: UN50TU7000FXZA
That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- 31.5" 3840 x 2160 (2160p) QLED 4K display
- HDR10, HDR10+, Hybrid Log Gamma
- 3 HDMI ports; 2 USB
- Smart Hub OS w/ apps including Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, etc. and browser
- Bixby voice
- compatible with Alexa
- Model: QN32Q50RAFXZA
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HLG, HDR 10+
- Smart TV apps
- USB, 2 HDMI ports
- Model: UN43NU6900BXZA
Save on over 550 TVs from brands like Samsung, TCL, LG, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
Apply coupon code "60HELQ5V" for a savings of $24. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Hualu Tek via Amazon.
- 120-mile range
- 33.4-foot coax cable
Apply coupon code "60BZRJIN" for a savings of $17. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by DELADO US via Amazon.
- 120+ mile range
- supports 4K 1080p
- 13.3-ft. coax cable
Shop nearly 50 discounted models. Shop Now at Abt
- Pictured is the LG 50" Black 4K HDR Smart LED TV for $346.99 ($50 off).
- Most items ship free, although some incur shipping fees, which vary by model and location.
It's $58 less than buying it new from Madison Seating direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Madison Seating via eBay.
- adjustable arms
- adjustable lumbar support
- 5-star base
Save on over 500 cases for Apple iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Open-Box OtterBox Commuter Series Case for iPhone 11 in Black for $20 ($20 off).
- Sold by A4C via eBay.
- 90-Day Otterbox warranties apply.
Use coupon code "PREPFOR2021" to save on a variety of items from HP, Apple, Sony, Samsung, Dyson, Ring, DeWalt, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- $100 maximum discount.
- 2 redemptions per user.
Other sellers charge close to $300 for this. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by tee2green693 via eBay
- In Left or Right Hand and Regular or Double-Bended style
Save on 18 models, with sizes ranging from 22" to 49". Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung T55 32" 1080p Curved Gaming Monitor for $269.99 ($30 off).
Save on 8 unlocked phones rebuilt by Samsung engineers and refreshed with a brand new charger and accessories. Shop Now at Samsung
- These phones are backed by a 12-month Samsung warranty.
That's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 100MB/s read speeds
- up to 20MB/s write speeds
- Model: MB-ME64HA
It's $15 under list and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item will be in stock on December 25 but can be ordered now.
- up to 100MB/s read and 90MB/s write speeds
- Model: MB-ME256HA/AM
