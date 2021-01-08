That's the best price we could find by $109. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by coolbeens via eBay.
- 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
- 2 USB 2.0 & 3 HDMI inputs
- WiFi, Bluetooth, & Ethernet
- Quantum HDR
- built-in Bixby and Alexa intelligent voice assistants
- Apple AirPlay 2
- Model: QN65Q60TAFXZA
-
Published 35 min ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
It's a tie with our mention from three weeks ago as the best price we've seen, and the lowest today by $499. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Coolbeens via eBay.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HLG, HDR 10+, Quantum HDR
- Smart TV apps
- 4 x HDMI ports
- 2 x USB ports works w/ Bixby, Alexa, and Google Assistant
- Model: QN65Q90TAFXZA
- UPC: 887276402185
Get ready for the college football national championship game and the Super Bowl, and save at least $196 under what most retailers are charging for it. Buy Now at eBay
- 3840x2160 (4K) resolution QLED display
- HDR10, HDR10+, & HLG
- 120Hz refresh rate
- dual LED backlight (warm & cool)
- Bixby intelligent voice assistant, Alexa & Google assistant support
- 802.11ac WiFi
- 4 HDMI ports; USB
- Model: QN55LS03TAFXZA
- UPC: 887276405919
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HLG, HDR 10+
- Smart TV apps
- USB, 2 HDMI ports
- Model: UN43NU6900BXZA
Save on a selection of 8K TVs. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung 55" Class Q900 QLED Smart 8K UHD TV (2019) for $2,299.99 (low by $1,199).
Apply coupon code "8XXSY2ZS" for a savings of $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by ChaoWei via Amazon.
- 360° omni-directional reception
- 16.5-foot coaxial cable
- Model: DVB66
That's a low by $9. Most retailers charge at least $245. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Available at this price in White Gloss.
- TV is not included.
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $55 shipping charge.
- TV mount included
- LED lights
- fits screens up to 60"
- precut holes for media wiring
It's $303 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR 10 & HLG support
- webOS Smart TV features
- works with Apple HomeKit, Airplay 2, Google Assistant, and Alexa
- Magic remote
- 3 HDMI, USB Bluetooth
- Model: 70UN7370PUC
- UPC: 719192637122
That's $9 less than you'd pay for a similar hoodie on Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Navy or Black.
- Sold by The Urban Closet via eBay.
Score a pair of shoes for as low as $20 in this sale, which features nearly 100 items. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured are the ASICS Men's Gel Quantum 90 Shoes for $29.95 (low by $10).
- Sold by ASICS via eBay.
That's at least $4 less than comparable sets elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by DesignerBrandsForLess via eBay.
- Available in several colors.
That's the best price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at eBay
- four 5.5" x 6" plates
- for use with repair compound (not included)
- Model: RP6IN-4PK
Save on 18 models, with sizes ranging from 22" to 49". Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung T55 32" 1080p Curved Gaming Monitor for $269.99 ($30 off).
Save on a selection of Samsung flash memory cards with prices from $7. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung EVO Plus 512GB microSDXC Memory Card for $99.99 ($50 off).
Save on 8 unlocked phones rebuilt by Samsung engineers and refreshed with a brand new charger and accessories. Shop Now at Samsung
- These phones are backed by a 12-month Samsung warranty.
That's half off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Samsung
- 165° hinge
- large trackpad
- ergonomic layout
- Model: EF-DT970UBEGUJ
