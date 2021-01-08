New
eBay · 35 mins ago
Samsung 65" 4K QLED Smart TV
$839
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $109. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by coolbeens via eBay.
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
  • 2 USB 2.0 & 3 HDMI inputs
  • WiFi, Bluetooth, & Ethernet
  • Quantum HDR
  • built-in Bixby and Alexa intelligent voice assistants
  • Apple AirPlay 2
  • Model: QN65Q60TAFXZA
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 35 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals TVs eBay Samsung
4K HDR Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay   -- $839 Buy Now