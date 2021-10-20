That's the best price we could find by $100. Buy Now at Samsung
- Available in Silver Stainless Steel (pictured) or Black Stainless Steel
- Fingerprint resistant
- Traditional oven and air fryer in one
- Smart oven learns how you like to cook
- Convection oven
- Illuminated dials
- Alexa, Bixby or Google voice control
- Model: E63T8711SS/AA
Published 18 min ago
That's $511 less than Best Buy charges. Buy Now at Lowe's
- In Stainless Steel at this price.
- Posted by Liz.
- Why does she love this deal? "Our oven has been on the fritz for a while, but when the front glass came off and shattered, I started looking for a new range in earnest. This oven caught my eye because it has a built-in airfrying feature, which will allow me to get rid of my countertop one, and free up counter space".
- airfry mode
- quick preheat
- True Convection
- 5 smooth top elements
- 3rd oven heating element with fan
- Model: FGEH3047VF
Save from $100 to $1,000 off with prices starting at $1,399.99. Shop Now at Samsung
- Available in 50", 65", 75", and 85" sizes.
Save up to $800 off list, plus, you can choose your preferred bezel color at no extra charge -- about a $76 value. Sizes and prices are listed below. Shop Now at Samsung
- 32" TV for $449.99 ($149 off)
- 43" for $799.99 ($200 off)
- 50" TV for $899.99 ($400 off)
- 55" TV for $999.99 ($500 off)
- 65" TV for $1,499.99 ($500 off)
- 75" TV for $2,199.99 ($800 off)
Take advantage of Samsung's discount programs for first responders, military members, teachers, students, government workers, and more, with savings of up to 30% off. Plus, these discounts combine with many deals on the site for even further savings. Shop Now at Samsung
- Some programs may require additional verification of your program affiliation during purchase.
Save on phones, tablets, laptops, and more. See some of the offers available below. Shop Now at Samsung
- 15% off Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ plus free earbuds.
- Up to $300 of computing bundles.
- 30% off Samsung Care+.
- Pictured is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 11" Tablet from
$179.99$229.99.
It's $155 under the price of buying a refurb directly from Samsung (without a trade-in). Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Royalty Electronics via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon SM8150 2.8GHz octa-core processor
- 6.3" 2280x1080 AMOLED touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB storage
- 12MP rear camera & 10MP front camera
- 802.11ac wireless
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Samsung S Pen stylus
- Model: SMN970UZKAXAA
That's a $15 drop from our mention yesterday, and the best price we could find for a refurb (without an LCD shadow or other screen defect) by $200. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bidallies via eBay.
- A 1-year comprehensive Allstate warranty applies.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core 2.8GHz processor
- 6.4" QHD 2960x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen w/ Gorilla Glass 5
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- Dual 12MP rear cameras & 8-MP front camera
- WiFi 5 & Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Model: SM-N960UZSAXAA
That's a $30 drop from our mention last week and the best price we've seen. (Samsung direct charges $450 for a refurb.)
Update: Headline corrected. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 1-year warranty from Allstate.
- Available in several colors (Prism Blue pictured).
- Sold by Phone Caller via eBay.
It's $169 less than the best price we could find for an unlocked model. Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by Boost Mobile via eBay
- 4GB RAM
- 15W fast charging
- 6.5” HD+ Infinity-V display
- 48MP main camera & 13MP front camera
- Model: SM-A326UZKUXAA
