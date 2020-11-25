That's the lowest price we could find by $52. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 3840x2160 native resolution
- HDR10, HDR10+, HLG support
- Alexa, Google Assistant, Bixby support
- 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: UN58TU7000FXZA
That's $220 off and the cheapest Samsung 70" 4K TV we've ever seen. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR 10+
- Smart TV apps
- 2 HDMI ports, USB port
- Model: UN70TU6980FXZA
It's $2 less than buying it directly from Samsung. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
- 2 HDMI ports
- HLG, HDR 10+
- Model: UN50TU7000FXZA
It's $52 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- multiple voice assistants
- HDR
- smart TV apps
- 3 HDMI ports & 2 USB ports
- Model: UN50TU8000FXZA
That's the best price we could find by $156, although most major retailers charge around $1,198. Buy Now at eBay
- 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
- HDR 10+
- 4 HDMI ports; USB
- Bixby, Google Assistant, and Alexa support
- access to streaming services (Netflix, Youtube, Amazon Prime, etc.)
- Model: QN50LS03TA
That's $172 off and the lowest outright price we've seen for a Vizio 70" 4K TV. Buy Now at Walmart
- 3840x21060 (2160p) native resolution
- Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10+ and HLG support
- full array backlight
- VIZIO SmartCast w/ Apple AirPlay & Chromecast built-In
- 3 UHD/HDR-enabled HDMI inputs
- Model: V705x-H1
You'll save on TVs and electronics, small appliances, video games, books, movies, fitness equipment, and home items. Shop Now at BJ's Wholesale Club
- Many items bag free shipping, but some may incur shipping charges. Curbside pickup is available on hundreds of items.
Save on over 550 TVs from brands like Samsung, TCL, LG, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
It's $602 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR 10, HLG
- 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports
- Built-in Google Assistant
- Model: KD75X750H
- UPC: 027242920378
Save on a wide selection items including cameras, headphones, computers, hard drives, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Pictured is the Sony Alpha a6000 Mirrorless Digital Camera w/ Lens and Accessory Kit for $498 ($150 off).
Save on Macbooks, iPads, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
Save on a wide range of MacBooks, iPads, AirPods, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- There's an Apple trade-in program for old devices here.
- Pictured is the Apple MacBook Air 8th Gen. i5 13.3" Laptop with Retina Display (Mid 2019) for $1,149 (low by $451).
It's $250 less than what you'd pay at Target. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- dual-SIM
- 108MP camera resolution
- 6.9" AMOLED display
- Model: SA-G985FDBLK
Save on over 950 items, with prices from
$113 $128. Shop Now at Amazon
That's $31 less than Target charges. Buy Now at Walmart
- 170W power
- Bluetooth TV connection
- Model: HW-T410/ZA
Get up to $500 off when you trade in your old device. Plus, you'll receive the MOGA XP5-X+ Controller ($69.99 value) and four months of Youtube Premium ($47.96 value) for free. That's a total savings of up to $618. (Most stores charge $550 for the tablet alone). Shop Now at Samsung
- Available in several colors (Mystic Bronze pictured).
- It's also available with 256GB storage for $30 more, or 512GB storage for $130 more.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 3.1GHz Kryo 585 octa-core processor
- 11" 1600x2560 IPS touchscreen
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- S Pen
- Bluetooth 5.0
That's $155 under last month's mention and a $285 low today. Buy Now at Samsung
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G quad-core processor
- 6.7" 2400 x 1080 AMOLED display
- 6GB RAM, 128GB storage
- 64MP rear camera, 32MP front camera
- Bluetooth, Wi-Fi
- Android 10
- Model: SM-A716UZKNXAA
