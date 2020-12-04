New
Samsung 50" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV (2020)
$328
That's $20 below the next best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
  • stream Apple TV+, Disney+, Google Play Movies, Hulu, Netflix, and more
  • 120 motion rate (60Hz)
  • 2 USB ports
  • 2 HDMI inputs
  • compatible with Alexa and Google Assistants
  • Model: UN50TU7000FXZA
quepaso
really 20$ savings 🤦🏽‍♂️
30 min ago

