New
eBay · 40 mins ago
Samsung 5.1-Channel Bluetooth Soundbar w/ Wireless Subwoofer
$279 $449
free shipping

That's $15 under our previous mention and a low by $169 today. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Coolbeens via eBay.
Features
  • 4K Pass-through
  • Bluetooth connectivity
  • DTS surround sound
  • Model: HW-Q60T/ZA
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 40 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Speakers eBay Samsung
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 37% -- $279 Buy Now