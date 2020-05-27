This recently-released TV is this price at all major retailers, but if you buy it direct from Samsung, you'll get $50 in credit to use on a future purchase. Buy Now at Samsung
- 3840x2160 (2160p) resolution
- Quantum HDR
- Smart TV apps w/ Bixby Voice
- 2 USB ports
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: QN43Q60TAFXZA
Published 26 min ago
Thanks to the $100 gift card, that's the best price we could find for this 2020 model by $98.
Update: It's now available for in-store pickup only, at select locations. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- WiFi & Bluetooth
- 3 HDMI inputs
- HDR
- Tizen Smart TV (w/ access to Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, and more)
- Model: UN65TU8000FXZA
That's $30 of savings on a brand new smart TV model. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 2160p resolution
- multiple voice assistants
- Crystal Processor 4K
- 20W speakers
- Model: UN50TU8000FXZA
That's a savings of $102 off list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- built in Google Assistant
- 3 HDMI 2.0 ports
- Model: UN55TU8000FXZWM
That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Abt
- 1366x768 (720p) native resolution
- Dolby Vision HDR
- WiFi
- 2 HDMI, USB
- Model: UN32M4500BFXZA
Save on a range of open-box TVs with a variety of features. Shop Now at Best Buy
Over 30 models are discounted; save on a range of TVs from 40" to 85". Shop Now at Best Buy
Save on refurbs from LG, Vizio, Samsung, and more, in sizes from 22" to 75" with 720p to 2160p resolutions.
Update: Prices now start from $89.99. Shop Now at Walmart
- Warranty information is available on the individual product pages.
Save on a range of 32" to 70" models. 50" 4K Smart TVs are available from $270 and 60" from $470. Shop Now at Target
This puts the 128GB WiFi model as low as $99.99 and the 256GB WiFi model as low as $169.99. (They cost around $550 and $620 elsewhere respectively.) Buy Now at Samsung
- Trade in select Android, Apple, and Google smartphones and tablets and you'll get up to $450 off your purchase.
Trade in your old device and get up to $410 off this phone, dropping the price to as low as $339.99. (Most major retailers and wireless providers charge the full $750 retail price.) Shop Now at Samsung
- The trade-in discount will vary by your device and ranges from $115 to $410. Only select Samsung, Apple, and Google phones are elgiible.
- It's available unlocked or for various wireless carriers.
- 6.1" 3040x1440 AMOLED display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 2.8GHz dual-core processor
- 8GB RAM
- triple rear-camera array w/ 16MP ultra-wide, 12MP dual-pixel wide-angle, and 12MP 2x telephoto lenses
- Android 9 OS
- Model: SM-G973UZKAXAA
Get up to $500 off a new Samsung Galaxy S20 5G. (That's half price.) Buy Now at Samsung
- Choose an eligible phone for trade-in. (up to $500 off)
- Add one of these phones as a new smartphone line to your account on any Unlimited plan.
- Final prices are the same whether you choose to pay it off or select a device payment plan.
- If your trade-in is an older phone or has a cracked screen you can still qualify for up to $350 off. (See link below.)
- 6.9" WQHD+ AMOLED 120Hz display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon SM8250 8-core CPU
- 128GB internal storage
- 108MP rear camera with 100x digital zoom
- Android 10 OS
As a thank you, Samsung is extending their employee discount to all first responders and healthcare professionals. They are also giving access to free phone repairs for Samsung phones. Shop Now at Samsung
- You must accept the terms and conditions and supply your email address.
You'll pay $53 at Samsung direct, and more elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- data transfer up to 300MB/s
- Model: MUF-256DB/AM
Most notable is that you'll get $250 in credit for a selection of older-generation and damaged phones that would normally only qualify for as little as $15. Shop Now at Samsung
- Qualifying brands include Samsung, Apple, and Google.
Take up to $450 off when you trade in your old phone or tablet. Plus, qualified customers can put $0 down. Buy Now at Samsung
- Requires device payment program plan and activation with Verizon, subject to confirmation by carrier after purchase.
- Failure to obtain plan and activate with Verizon after purchase will result in Samsung converting your purchase method to Pay In Full.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx processor
- 13.3" LCD
- 256GB internal memory
- Windows 10
That's the best price we could find by $99. Buy Now at Samsung
- Available at this price in Stainless Steel.
- adjustable shelves
- ice maker
- 2-min door alarm
- Model: RF220NCTASR
