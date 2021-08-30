Samsung 43" AU8000 Crystal UHD 4K HDR Smart TV for $391
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Samsung 43" AU8000 Crystal UHD 4K HDR Smart TV
$391 $800
free shipping

That's a $57 low. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • sold by Wholesale Connection via eBay
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • supports HDR10, HDR10+, HLG
  • built-in Bixby, Google Assistant, and Alexa voice control
  • WiFi 5
  • 4 HDMI inputs, 3 USB inputs
  • Model: UN43AU8000
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals TVs eBay Samsung
4K Top Tech Popularity: 3/5 Under $500
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 51% -- $391 Buy Now